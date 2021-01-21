An active start to draft day delivered a promising player to the Colorado Rapids.
Prior to the start of Thursday’s Major League Soccer SuperDraft, the Rapids acquired the third overall pick from Houston Dynamo in exchange for the sixth pick and $200,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).
After Austin FC and FC Cincinnati selected Virginia Tech’s Daniel Pereira and Wake Forest’s Calvin Harris, respectively, with the first two picks, the Rapids took a player many expected not to be available with the third pick.
Philip Mayaka, a defensive midfielder from Clemson, was slated to be the first overall selection in mock drafts from MLSsoccer.com, topdrawersoccer.com and sbisoccer.com, but fell to the Rapids.
“Philip is an explosive midfield talent who’s demonstrated great ability on both sides of the ball,” Rapids general manager Pádraig Smith said. “We’ve shown our commitment to developing young players and believe Philip has the qualities to thrive in this league.”
Mayaka’s status as a Generation adidas player, a joint program between MLS and adidas, means his salary will not count toward the team’s salary budget.
The Rapids later traded the 21st pick to Austin for $50,000 in GAM. The Rapids passed on their second- and third-round picks, leaving Mayaka as the team’s lone selection. The 5-foot-7 Kenyan played two years at Clemson, scoring two goals and registering eight assists across 32 appearances, 29 of which were starts. He was the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Freshman of the Year in 2019 and was a first-team All-ACC selection.
“A big thanks to everyone who made this possible,” Mayaka posted on Twitter, tagging Clemson and his agency, Wasserman. “Time to get to work.”
University of Denver also had a pair of players selected by Los Angeles Galaxy. Josh Drack, a forward from Chandler, Ariz., with the 16th pick before the club picked Preston Judd, originally from Henderson, Nev., in the second round.