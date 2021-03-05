Each of the four homegrown players signed this week are part of Pádraig Smith’s plan for Colorado Rapids.
“We’ve been very much committed to a youth movement, very much committed to identifying and recruiting the best young talent both domestically here within our homegrown market, within the rest of the United States and then abroad as well,” Smith, the Rapids’ general manager, said Friday.
Wednesday, the Rapids announced Oliver Larraz, a 19-year-old midfielder from Denver, and Darren Yapi, a 16-year-old forward from Green Valley Ranch, signed homegrown contracts with the club. Yapi, who trained with the Rapids’ first team at times last season and made his professional debut on a United Soccer League Academy contract with Colorado Springs Switchbacks, became the youngest player ever to sign with the club.
“He is somebody that we put on the elite development pathway very, very quickly, and we felt had the opportunity to reach the very, very top of the game,” Smith said. “I think that’s why even though he’s so young still at just over 16, we felt like we needed to sign him now so that we could really incorporate him full-time into our professional environment to make sure that we’re steering his development in the right way.”
Larraz also came through the Rapids’ youth academy before trying his hand in Germany, appearing four times for Duisburg’s under-19 team. He also trained with the Rapids last season and appeared in a 2019 preseason game.
“He’s a wonderfully gifted player, technically excellent with a tough little streak about him as well,” Smith said.
Thursday, the club announced two more homegrown signings from farther away. Michael Edwards, a 20-year-old defender, was born in Virginia and came up through D.C. United’s academy. The Rapids traded for his homegrown rights and signed him after he spent last season with Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg’s reserves.
“We just feel he has all the attributes that you want to see in a modern-day center back,” Smith said. “He’s athletic. He’s strong. He’s good in possession, reads the game well. He’s always on the front foot, looking to jump lanes and get things started. I think he’s got a really bright future ahead of him.”
Dantouma Toure, a 16-year-old winger born in Guinea and brought up through New York Red Bulls’ youth pipeline, became the fourth young player to sign for the club in two days. He scored three goals and registered three assists in 13 USL Championship appearances last season. Like Edwards, the Rapids sent General Allocation Money to Toure’s former club in a trade.
“Just an explosive talent, incredible pace, speed, power, which in a 16-year-old is still rare,” Smith said of Toure. “When you see him play in games at the USL level at 15 and 16 and scoring goals and contributing assists, it’s something quite special.”
Edwards and Larraz signed two-year deals with club options for two more years, while Yapi and Toure are on six-year contracts, should their club options be picked up. With all four players signed, the next part of the plan is figuring out the ideal setting for their development. As previous homegrown signings Cole Bassett and Sebastian Anderson have shown, the club is willing to give teenagers first-team minutes when they’re ready and find a way to get those players competitive minutes elsewhere when they’re not in the lineup for stretches.
“We’ve got a great relationship, obviously, and affiliation with Colorado Springs Switchbacks. We’ve got good relationships with a number of other USL teams. You’ll see those relationships used over the course of this year with players moving to certain clubs to get minutes,” Smith said. “We’ll also keep certain players in for periods of time to make sure they’re continuing to train with the first team. So each player’s development pathway is going to be slightly different. I think it’s very important that we tailor them to the unique situation that each player finds himself in and that we’re very specific about that.”