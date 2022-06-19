The Rapids returned from an international break and played NYCFC, the leaders of the Eastern Conference, to a 1-1 draw Sunday at Yankee Stadium.
While it was the Rapids’ first game since May 28, many of the first-team players stayed sharp with Rapids 2 during the break.
Michael Barrios’s first goal of the season gave the Rapids a lead in the 68th minute. Barrios received a vertical pass from Mark-Anthony Kaye and drove the ball at NYC’s back line before he hit a low shot to the far post that beat Sean Johnson.
The lead was short-lived, as Talles Magno’s half-volley leveled the score four minutes later. The hosts created a couple of chances for a game-winner in the final 15 minutes, but the Rapids held on for a valuable point on the road.
The first half finished without a goal and not much in the way of scoring chances for either side. NYC recorded the only shot on goal in the opening 45 minutes.
NYC finished with a 14-6 advantage in shots and put four attempts on goal to Colorado’s one.
The Rapids are back in action Saturday at Portland before returning to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park to host Austin FC on July 4.
Nicholson not in lineup
Sam Nicholson, who recently signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to return to the Rapids, was not available for selection Saturday. The Scottish winger played for the Rapids from 2018-20 before heading to England where he scored 14 goals and added eight assists across 75 appearances for the Bristol Rovers.