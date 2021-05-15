COMMERCE CITY – Three goals in the span of 13 first-half minutes paved the way for Colorado Rapids’ third consecutive win, which produced the club’s 1,000th point in its Major League Soccer history.
Sam Vines, Diego Rubio and Cole Bassett got on the scoresheet in Colorado’s 3-1 win over Houston Dynamo on Saturday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.
“I thought our team did a really good job of being patient and moving the ball early in the game, and as a result, we were able to create some good chances and obviously score some good goals,” Rapids coach Robin Fraser said.
Michael Barrios set up Colorado’s first two goals. First, the Rapids’ right winger chased down a long ball from goalkeeper William Yarbrough and played a ball into the center of the box. Vines, a Colorado Springs native, ran onto the ball and blasted a shot that left Houston goalkeeper Marko Maric without a chance in the 29th minute.
“I saw Mikey take off, and you know Mikey’s going to beat his guy (and) he’s going to get to the end line to get a cross in. So, once he took off, I took off,” Vines said. “I saw Diego run toward the near post — he took everyone toward the near post, opened up the space and Mikey played a perfect ball to the top of the box. I was able to just slot it home.”
Seven minutes later, Barrios played a cross into Rubio who gave the Rapids a 2-0 advantage with a header from roughly 8 yards out.
“Michael’s been one of our most dangerous players since the first day of preseason,” Fraser said. “Every time he’s played, he’s created opportunities whether (it’s) for himself or others.”
Houston got a goal back in the 39th minute when Christian Ramirez put one of the Dynamo’s two shots on goal in the first half past Yarbrough.
Cole Bassett got the goal back three minutes later when he pressed Maric and redirected a long pass into the vacant goal, giving the Rapids a 3-1 advantage at halftime.
“He gets in front of the goal a lot, and he’s constantly looking for it,” Fraser said. “The goal tonight was obviously a culmination of those two things: his willingness to work defensively and his desire to be in front of the goal. It was fortuitous for sure, but that doesn’t happen if you don’t have his kind of mindset.”
The Rapids successfully maintained possession and limited Houston’s chances in the final 45 minutes, allowing Oliver Larraz to make his first-team debut with the hosts comfortably ahead in the 89th minute. Fraser said Larraz earned the opportunity while training with the first team over the last year and did well in his limited minutes against Houston.
“He’s very good on the ball, very good technically. He likes the move the ball across the pitch. … He’s just an all-around box-to-box midfielder,” Vines said.
“We’re all buzzing for him. He’s worked really hard.”
Colorado finished with a 13-8 advantage in shots, putting six of its attempts on target to Houston’s four and maintaining 62.6% of possession.
The three straight wins will have the Rapids sitting on 10 points through five matches when they are scheduled to return to action next Saturday at Los Angeles FC.
“Obviously, LAFC is an excellent team, and that will be a huge test for us,” Fraser said. “But it’s so much more at this point about us continuing to do the things that we’re doing and get better at the things we’re trying to get better at.”