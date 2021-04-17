All that seemed to be missing from the Colorado Rapids season opener was a goal.
Coach Robin Fraser started his second season with a scoreless draw at FC Dallas, a result to be proud of given a somewhat makeshift backline facing a solid opposition.
“It was certainly a hard-fought match that we certainly feel good about getting a point on the road,” Fraser said. “Dallas is an extremely hard place to play, and they are an extremely good team. They had a really good preseason and had some great results, so we know the type of team they are and certainly feel good about coming in here and being able to get a draw.”
With typical starters Sam Vines and Lalas Abubakar out with injury at left and center back, respectively, the Rapids paired Danny Wilson and Auston Trusty in the middle with Keegan Rosenberry on the right and Kellyn Acosta playing a bit farther up field on the left.
“They did a really good job. I thought Auston came in and was solid. Danny, having to play on the right side, I thought was extremely solid,” Fraser said before moving on to Acosta and Rosenberry.
“His (Acosta) movement with the back group was excellent and Keegan, I thought, was very, very solid. And together they certainly made it difficult for Dallas to get forward, and in dangerous moments they responded well, blocked shots and closed things down. I thought they moved well as a group tonight.”
The result was a fifth clean sheet for goalkeeper William Yarbrough in his 2021 debut. The Rapids very well could have left with all three points but failed to capitalize on a few quality chances in the first half. After Yarbrough showed he was up to the challenge on Dallas’ first chance five minutes in, newcomer Michael Barrios and second-year midfielder Younes Namli had shots pushed over the bar for corner kicks. Wilson nearly headed home a third corner but saw his attempt batted off the line by Dallas goalie Jimmy Maurer. Barrios had another shot skid just wide in the 30th minute.
“(He) had some good chances tonight,” Rosenberry said. “I’m sure he probably wanted to finish a couple, but that’s what he does for us. He creates chances. He’s dynamic. He’s creative, and we’re happy to have him.”
The hosts seemed to settle in and do a better job of pressing the Rapids in the second half but failed to find a breakthrough. Barrios produced another quality chance for the visitors in the second half but came up empty again. Dallas finished with a slight edge in possession, while Colorado owned one more shot on goal. Heading back to Colorado for Saturday’s home opener against Austin FC, the Rapids felt good about their performance to get a point away from home.
“It’s difficult the first game, setting the standard that high because that’s going to be the level we expect night in and night out,” Rosenberry said. “It was very important for us on the road, against a good team, to keep a shutout and to defend well first and do that work first, but … super proud of the group and that’s what we’ll expect going forward.”