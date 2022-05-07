Colorado Rapids’ two-match unbeaten streak ended Saturday at San Jose Earthquakes.
Both the Rapids and Earthquakes recorded 13 shots, with the Rapids putting five on goal to San Jose’s four, but Nathan’s redirection right in front of goal in the 64th minute proved to be the difference for the Earthquakes.
San Jose threatened to open the scoring in the 30th minute, but Auston Trusty retreated and headed the ball away from the goal line, allowing the Rapids to start the second half on even footing.
The Earthquakes had a good opportunity to double the lead in the 75th minute, but William Yarbrough, who posted consecutive clean sheets coming into Saturday’s match, dropped down and got his left foot to a low shot to the far corner.
Gyasi Zardes, Nicolas Mezquida, Jonathan Lewis, Mark-Anthony Kaye and Max recorded shots on goal for the Rapids but failed to convert.
Colorado played without Diego Rubio, who served a one-game suspension after being sent off against Portland, in addition to Jack Price and Danny Wilson, who are among the injured Rapids.
The Rapids start their U.S. Open Cup run Wednesday at Minnesota United and return to MLS action at home Saturday against LAFC.