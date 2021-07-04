COMMERCE CITY - The Colorado Rapids came close to doing what no other Major League Soccer team has done this season Sunday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.
Thanks to Michael Barrios’ strike in the 58th minute, the Rapids earned a 1-1 draw against the unbeaten Seattle Sounders. Cole Bassett and Diego Rubio watched their attempts at a potential game-winner roll wide, while the Sounders cleared a couple of late Colorado corner kicks to secure the draw.
“I was really proud of how we were able to create some chances. They’re a very good team and very well organized and have lots of really good players. It’s no surprise that they are undefeated,” Rapids coach Robin Fraser said.
“You’re always going to be disappointed if you don’t tuck away a few more chances, especially at home, but overall, it was a well-played game against a really good opponent.”
Alex Roldan scored Seattle’s goal in the 41st minute when he took the ball of Andre Shinyashiki at the edge of the penalty area and powered a shot past Colorado keeper William Yarbrough. It went down as Seattle’s only shot on goal. The Rapids finished with a 14-7 advantage in shots, including an 11-3 edge in the second half.
“We had one mistake in the game. They score on that mistake,” Rubio said. “They didn’t have anything else. We have energy. … We gave everything in the game, and it’s a tie.”
Colorado created a couple of dangerous opportunities in the run of play and through set pieces but failed to put a shot on target in the first half. The second half was more encouraging, and Barrios gave the Rapids something to show for their effort when he tracked down a ball, cut back and finished from a tight angle.
“In terms of goals and assists, he’s been so dangerous recently,” Fraser said. “I just think as he continues to do this, continues to understand the players and get more and more comfortable, he has been one of our most dangerous players and will continue to be one of our most dangerous players.”
A crowd of 17,104, the largest since the pandemic, pushed the Rapids on for an equalizer, but it wasn’t to be.
“When we have a full crowd like today, it gives us that extra motivation to keep going,” Rubio said.
“It’s amazing. I hope they keep coming and keep supporting us because it’s going to be a good year for us, I hope.”
Jack Price, Colorado’s usual captain, was a surprise omission from Colorado’s starting 11. Rubio wore the armband, while Kellyn Acosta received praise from Fraser for filling in as the lone defensive midfielder.
Colorado will have a short recovery window to prepare for Wednesday’s home match against Minnesota United, but Sunday’s second half should give the Rapids something to feel good about.
“I thought we did a really good job of pushing the tempo a bit and making ourselves a little more dangerous in the attacking third,” Fraser said. “As a result, we were able to keep them under some decent pressure. Obviously it was great to score the goal, but we’re disappointed that we didn’t get another one.”