The Colorado Rapids kicked down the door to the playoffs in the two matches since Major League Soccer left its postseason portal cracked open.
On Saturday, MLS improved Colorado’s playoff odds when the league confirmed its change in playoff qualification format from total points to points per game. The change was made because a handful of teams in the Western Conference, including the Rapids, would not be able to make up a number of games originally postponed due to coronavirus before the end of the regular season. Colorado will finish the regular season at Houston Dynamo, the Rapids’ 18th game of the season, on Sunday. All other teams in the West are closer to playing the full 22-game season.
After Wednesday’s 1-0 win at Portland Timbers — thanks to Kellyn Acosta’s strike in the 83rd minute — the Rapids clinched a playoff spot after winning consecutive matches since the change was announced.
“The composure by Kellyn to finish it was fantastic,” Rapids coach Robin Fraser said after the win. “So, again, I’m just really proud of the team. They’ve dealt with a lot and to really earn this playoff spot is really rewarding for them.”
The Rapids had five straight matches from Oct. 7-21. When they returned to the field in a 4-0 loss at Sporting Kansas City on Oct. 24, it had been a full month since their last game.
“The stop, go, stop, go is not easy to say the least, but credit to the guys,” Acosta said.
A tough loss to Minnesota United followed the disappointing restart at SKC before the Rapids won at Seattle Sounders, 3-1, on Sunday before clinching with Wednesday’s win.
“I think it speaks to the character of the team. Certainly coming off the break that we had and all the conditions that surrounded it, it was always going to be difficult to get ourselves up to speed quickly. Really tremendous credit to the team for doing everything they needed to and fighting through some tough games to find their form again. I think that it’s a group that they will continue to fight for each other. It’s really a fun team to be a part of,” Fraser said.
“I’m really excited for the club and players.”
The Rapids’ first playoff opponent will be determined by Sunday’s Decision Day matches. Colorado currently trails Los Angeles FC by a hundredth of a point in the per-game standings. Most importantly, according to the Rapids’ No. 10, is the team continues to build on its two wins over top-three teams in the West in the last week.
“I know everyone is excited, but I think, for us, we know it’s just one box that we just checked off of our list,” Acosta said. “And now we got to, like I said before, finish off the season well against Houston and use that momentum into the playoffs and go from there.
“We’ve shown across the league that we can do it. We’ve won against the two best teams the last couple of games and we’re not done yet.”