There's a new striker in town.
Colorado Rapids and Columbus Crew agreed to a trade Friday that brought United States Men's National Team forward Gyasi Zardes to Colorado in exchange for $300,000 in General Allocation Money. The amount could be raised above $1 million if the 30-year-old hits certain performance metrics and returns to the Rapids after his current contract ends at this season's conclusion, according to a team release. Zardes will occupy a Designated Player roster spot. ESPN was first to report the trade.
Zardes has made 241 appearances in his nine-plus seasons in Major League Soccer. He started his career with the L.A. Galaxy before moving to Columbus in 2018. He's scored 88 goals and registered 23 assists in his career, including a career-best 19 goals with the Crew in 2018. He has one goal in seven appearances to start this season with just one of inclusion in the Crew's starting 11.
The Rapids have lamented missed opportunities in front of the goal in recent weeks and haven't won since March 12. Colorado will look to break a two-game losing skid, with Zardes available for selection, Saturday against MLS newcomers Charlotte FC at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.