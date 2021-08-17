The Colorado Rapids continued an efficient week Tuesday at Los Angeles Galaxy.
After beating Houston Dynamo on Saturday, the Rapids took three more points from the Galaxy with a 2-1 win.
“What a hard-fought win. They’re obviously a very good team,” Rapids coach Robin Fraser said.
“It was very tough. I was really proud of how we defended, kept ourselves in the game.”
Rapids forward Andre Shinyashiki scored the winner a few minutes after replacing Mark-Anthony Kaye in the 71st minute. Two minutes later, Shinyashiki scored the game-winner, heading a corner kick across the line from the far post.
Jonathan Lewis staked the Rapids to an early lead when he drew, and converted, a penalty kick 13 minutes into the action. Lewis created a couple of other chances in the next 10 minutes but came up empty.
“Jonny had a great game. I personally think that the ref should have had at least three PKs on him, but that’s what he provides for us, a lot of pace, a lot of dynamic (ability) going forward,” Shinyashiki said.
“I thought he had a great game and probably should have gotten even more than what he already got.”
Rayan Reveloson leveled things for the Galaxy in the 34th minute when he smashed a half-volley past William Yarbrough.
The Galaxy finished with 20 shots to Colorado’s 15 and put six attempts on goal to Colorado’s five.
“Fortunately, we were able to limit their actual goal-scoring chances,” Fraser said. “I thought in the second half we got a little more aggressive and we were able to disrupt them a bit more.”
Midfielder Kellyn Acosta missed another game due to the league’s health and safety protocols, but Fraser said he should be back for the Rapids’ next match.
The Rapids return to action Saturday when Rocky Mountain Cup rival Real Salt Lake visits Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Saturday. Real Salt Lake won the first matchup this season, 3-0, at Rio Tinto Stadium in late July.
“We don’t talk about revenge too much,” captain Jack Price said. “But that one will be nice if we can get it over the line on Saturday.”
The Rapids (10-4-4) will take 34 points from 18 matches, good for fourth in the Major League Soccer Western Conference, into Saturday’s contest. After the win, the Rapids sit just one point behind the Galaxy for third place.
“I’m super proud of the group. It’s a really hard place to play here in L.A. The collective effort of the team was incredible today,” Shinyashiki said.
“I think we deserved that win.”