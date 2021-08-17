The Colorado Rapids continued an efficient week Tuesday at the Los Angeles Galaxy.
After beating Houston Dynamo on Saturday, the Rapids took three more points from the Galaxy with a 2-1 win.
Rapids forward Andre Shinyashiki scored the winner a few minutes after replacing Mark-Anthony Kaye in the 71st minute. Two minutes later, Shinyashiki scored the game-winner, heading a corner kick across the line from the far post.
Jonathan Lewis staked the Rapids to an early lead when he drew, and converted, a penalty kick 13 minutes into the action. Lewis created a couple of other chances in the next 10 minutes but came up empty.
Rayan Reveloson leveled things for the Galaxy in the 34th minute when he smashed a half-volley past Colorado keeper William Yarbrough.
The Galaxy owned a 10-3 advantage in shots and put three of their attempts on goal to Colorado’s one in the first half.
Midfielder Kellyn Acosta missed another game due to the league’s health and safety protocols.
The Rapids return to action Saturday when Rocky Mountain Cup rival Real Salt Lake visits Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Real Salt Lake won the first matchup this season, 3-0, at Rio Tinto Stadium in late July.
The Rapids (10-4-4) will take 34 points from 18 matches, good for fourth in the Major League Soccer Western Conference, into Saturday’s contest.