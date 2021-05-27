Colorado Rapids fans can fill Dick’s Sporting Goods Park for the Fourth of July.
With minor exceptions due to Major League Soccer’s safety restrictions, the Rapids will be able to host a full stadium starting with the holiday home match against Seattle Sounders FC.
“We’re delighted to finally welcome our fans back to a full capacity Dick’s Sporting Goods Park,” said Rapids Executive vice president and general manager Pádraig Smith in the club’s release. “It’s a moment we’ve eagerly anticipated since games were suspended last year, and we couldn’t be more thankful to our local health authorities for their tireless efforts in helping us reach this milestone, and to our fans for their patience and continued support as we worked to re-open the stadium in a safe manner. I know I speak for everyone at the club when I say we can’t wait to experience the atmosphere of a full stadium with our supporters on July 4.”
The Rapids host FC Dallas this Saturday, the club’s final home game before the July 4 match against Seattle. Colorado will travel for both of its regular-season matches in June. Health and safety protocols will remain in place, according to the release.
Single-game tickets for the Rapids’ 13 remaining home matches this season will go on sale June 4.