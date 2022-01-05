Colorado Rapids went back to Columbus Crew's roster to find another promising defender Wednesday.
The Rapids announced the acquisition of 21-year-old defender Aboubacar Keita from the Crew in exchange for $300,000 of General Allocation Money. An additional $150,000 could head to Columbus if Keita hits certain performance metrics. The 6-foot-2 center back started 28 of his 37 appearances with the Crew over the previous three seasons. He played 952 minutes last season and was on the field for 942 minutes of the Crew’s 2020 MLS Cup season.
“Bouba is a young, athletic player who is comfortable on the ball and has all the attributes to become a physically dominant defender,” Colorado Rapids executive vice president and general manager Pádraig Smith said in a team release. “We are committed to targeting the best young players in the domestic market, and in Keita, we believe we have acquired a player with significant upside who is only beginning to scratch the surface of his potential.”
The Rapids previously did business with the Crew to acquire Lalas Abubakar, another central defender. Abubakar started 40 matches for the Rapids in the two seasons since Colorado sent $400,000 in General Allocation Money and an international roster spot to Columbus prior to the 2020 season.
Keita was born in New York City and has represented the United States national team at the youth level, including the U-20 World Cup. He developed in the Crew’s academy and was on a homegrown contract with the Crew before being traded to Colorado.
