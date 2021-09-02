Haaziq Daniels, Brendon Lewis, Todd Centeio and Dylan McCaffrey share a special distinction. They will be the mystifying starting quarterbacks of Colorado’s Division 1 schools in the opening games Friday and Saturday.
The four QBs have a combined total of just four passing touchdowns in 10 games for the Air Force Academy, Colorado State University, the University of Colorado and the University of Northern Colorado.
McCaffrey already has graduated from the University of Michigan, but he will have two years of eligibility remaining at UNC, which didn’t play a down in 2020. Daniels is a junior returning starter for the Air Force. Centeio spent three seasons at Temple, transferred to CSU in 2020 and will be a senior. And Lewis still is in his freshman year after playing in just one game for CU in the past abridged season.
Lewis and McCaffrey start their first games for the Buffaloes and the Bears against each other Friday night in Boulder. CSU and Centeio open in Ft. Collins Friday night against South Dakota State. Todd was the starting quarterback in last season’s CSU opener at Fresno State, but only appeared as a reserve in two other games. Daniels, who will be at home at quarterback Saturday vs. Lafayette, started all six of the Falcons’ games in the Pandemic season.
It’s not as if the quartet includes seasoned All-Americans or even All-Pac 12, All-Mountain West or All-Big Sky QBs. McCaffrey, who played as a backup for the Wolverines in 2018-19, and Centeio, formerly of Temple, have been selected to All-Academic Teams.
They were exceptional All-prep quarterbacks, but still must prove their value on the collegiate level.
Three will be winners in their opening games.
Daniels is from Franklin, N.J., Centeio from West Palm Beach, Fla., Lewis from Melissa, Texas, and McCaffrey from Castle Rock.
Haazig was a four-year star high school quarterback in New Jersey, then played for Air Force Academy Prep. He is majoring in civil engineering. After not participating in any games in 2019, Daniels was 3-3 last year and the second-leading rusher with 297 yards and three touchdowns and the leading passer with 433 yards and three more touchdowns.
Centeio, who was diagnosed with Lupus in high school in Florida, recovered as a senior to throw for 2,344 yards and 31 touchdowns and rush for four touchdowns. He selected Temple University and played in 24 games over two seasons before transferring to CSU. In his three games last season Todd completed 14 of 36 passes for 207 yards and one touchdown. He ran for 92.
As a dual threat quarterback in Texas high school football Lewis completed 503 of 837 passes for 8,922 yards and 112 touchdowns and ran for 3,240 yards and 39 touchdowns. He graduated early and entered CU for 2020 spring practices. His major is psychology. He wasn’t expected to play last season, but entered the Alamo Bowl after starter Sam Noyer suffered a shoulder injury. Even though the Buffs were blown out by Texas 55-23, Lewis guided the offense to three touchdowns, was on target 6 of 10 times for 92 yards ran for 73 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown, on nine carries.
Lewis was projected to be the No. 2 quarterback this season, but Noyer transferred in June to Pac-12 adversary Oregon State.
Noyer, now the starter in Corvallis, and Lewis will see each other again in a Buffs-Beavers Nov. 6 game at Folsom Field.
While McCaffrey was in high school at Valor Christian, the powerful Eagles won four consecutive 5A state championships, and Dylan was the classification’s player of the year in 2015 and 2016. As a senior he produced 43 touchdowns as a passer, a runner and a receiver. He chose Michigan, but never broke through as a starting quarterback and occasionally was utilized in only 13 games.
He has joined father Ed McCaffrey, the UNC coach, and older brother Max, the team’s offensive coordinator, as a graduate transfer. Brother Christian plays for the Carolina Panthers, and younger brother Luke transferred from Nebraska to Louisville to Rice (where he is No. 2 on depth chart).
Daniels and Centeio will meet Nov. 13 at Canvas Stadium.
The predicted records for the four teams are: AFA 7-5, CSU 5-7, CU 4-8 and UNC 2-9.
The quarterbacks have much work to do.