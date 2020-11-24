Sam Noyer spent his surprise weekend off preparing for two things — the holidays and the Trojans — after last week’s scheduled game against Arizona State was canceled.
With Noyer leading the Buffaloes to a 2-0 start and the NCAA waiving requirements for bowl eligibility this season, Noyer is getting ready for a Colorado Christmas. For most of Noyer’s time as a Buffalo, the NCAA’s typical six-win threshold to qualify for a bowl game allowed him to return to Oregon for the holidays. So without a game last weekend, Colorado’s first-year starter at quarterback went looking for a tree.
“My mom was like ‘You know what, you’re probably not going to be home for Christmas this year, so why don’t you go get a Christmas tree and set everything up,’” Noyer said after a decorative tree was spotted in the background of his Zoom media availability Monday. “So I went out and did that this weekend.”
Noyer’s Thanksgiving plans figure to revolve around preparations for Saturday’s game at USC. The Trojans are 3-0 and debuted at No. 18 in the first installment of the College Football Playoff rankings.
“We’ve actually watched a lot of film on SC, and I think that they’re a great, physical team,” Noyer said. “The defense brings a lot of pressure.”
The film study showed USC is varying its defensive looks beyond the man coverage the Trojans have relied on in recent years.
“You’re going to see a mixture of coverages,” Colorado offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini said. “You’re going to see some three, some cover-two, some cover-one. They’re going to bring some zone pressures as well, but they’re a talented team year in, year out, and they’re talented again this year.”
That talent has helped the Trojans win all 14 of their matchups with Colorado dating back to 1927, including all nine meetings since both have been in the Pac-12. Chiaverini isn’t too concerned with history in his first year as offensive coordinator.
“The past is not a predictor of the future, so just the decisions we make today will decide our future,” Chiaverini said.
There’s reason for optimism the 15th meeting will be different. The Buffaloes have been underdogs in both their wins so far, and Noyer is running the offense efficiently. The Beaverton, Ore., native has completed 63.6% of his 55 passes with three touchdowns to one interception. He’s also rushed for three scores. His three touchdowns have gone to different receivers — Brady Russell, Dimitri Stanley and Brenden Rice — and he’s completed a pass to 10 players. While Russell and backup tight end Matt Lynch are expected to miss Saturday’s game, Noyer said he has more engaged receivers than the program has had in his previous years.
“That’s what’s so great about our offense and so great about the talent that we have. It doesn’t matter if the first read’s not open. The second read is going to be just as good as the first read,” Noyer said.
“I think it’s really important for our guys to know that they have to run every single route 100% every single time and they can’t take routes off. In years past, the systems that we’ve had, there’s really been key reads, and so I think it gave the guys the opportunity to take plays off. I think in our system, we can’t have that. I think it shows.”
Colorado coach Karl Dorrell said the Buffaloes spent most of last week figuring out ways they could be better while staying ready for a potential game scheduled on short notice. They turned their focus to the Trojans once it became obvious the Arizona State weekend would become a bye. For the Buffaloes, that meant an extra week to heal bumps and bruises from the first two weeks of the season, prepare for USC and, for Noyer, a head start on holiday preparations.
“I think in our situation, you know, it gave us the opportunity for guys to get healthy, which I think is really important. And then I also think it gave us extra time to prepare for a great SC team,” Noyer said. “I think guys took each day as a new opportunity to prepare and get better.”