The past calendar year has brought a barrage of misfortune for Colorado professional sports teams and their fans, and that’s not even counting the collateral damage of COVID-19 that included cancelled games and seasons and so many individuals forced out of action that the Rapids sat idle for a month and the Broncos were left playing a game without a quarterback.
Jamal Murray gone for playoff run
The Nuggets were surging, recently winning eight straight, when Murray tore an ACL on Monday. The guard averaged 26.5 points in the playoffs last year, helping Denver to the Western Conference Finals.
Von Miller misses entire season
The Broncos lost their veteran pass rusher to a season-ending ankle injury during a noncontact drill on the final Tuesday practice before the season-opener.
Rockies trade Nolan Arenado
The Colorado fan base lost a fan favorite when 3B Nolan Arenado and $50 million were dealt to St. Louis. The four players brought in return didn’t include any Top 100 prospects.
Short-handed Avs upset
Down to their third-string goalie and without Gabriel Landeskog for Game 7 after a freak skate-cut injury, the second-seeded Avalanche were turned away in the second round of the NHL playoffs.
Rockies collapse
With a shortened, 60-game season and expanded playoffs, Colorado put itself in prime position for contention with an 11-3 start to 2021. It followed with a 15-31 meltdown.
Courtland Sutton injures knee
The Broncos used their top two picks in 2019 and ’20 on two WRs, a TE and offensive linemen, geared toward helping young QB Drew Lock. Then, they lost top WR Courtland Sutton to a torn ACL just two games into the season.
Kyle Freeland strains shoulder
The homegrown Rockies lefty enjoyed a bounce back 2020 season with a 4.33 ERA. His chances to continue that have been delayed by a shoulder strain.