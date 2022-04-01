CENTENNIAL - Nazem Kadri, the Colorado Avalanche team leader in assists and points, missed practice at Family Sports Center on Friday. His status for Saturday’s matinee against the Pittsburgh Penguins was in question.
“He’s getting evaluated today, so we’ll see about him for tomorrow,” coach Jared Bednar said.
Bednar said his level of concern would be determined “when (Kadri) gets back from his appointments today.”
Fellow forward J.T. Compher, meanwhile, took a maintenance day.
With about 13 minutes left in Thursday night’s 4-2 Colorado victory, San Jose forward Tomas Hertl used his body and stick to shove Kadri, who was facing the boards, into Sharks teammate Timo Meier. Kadri appeared to run into Meier’s back face-first. Both players went down and Kadri’s nose was cut.
“I didn’t like it, but quite frankly my opinion doesn’t matter,” Colorado defenseman Jack Johnson said.
Kadri was examined by a trainer but skated back to the bench on his own. He later picked up the primary assist on Mikko Rantanen’s go-ahead, power-play goal.
Kadri has 26 goals and 57 assists in 65 games. He’s been toward the top of the NHL scoring list for much of the season so far.