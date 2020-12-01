Men’s basketball operations at the University of Colorado are on pause because of COVID-19, the school announced Tuesday.
The Buffaloes' Pac-12 opener at Arizona on Wednesday is also on hold.
“We have temporarily paused our men's basketball operations due to positive cases of COVID-19 within the program,” Colorado athletic director Rick George said in a statement. “This includes the postponement of Wednesday's game at Arizona. The status of other upcoming games is dependent upon contact tracing and subsequent testing of team members and basketball staff this week.
“As we have since the pandemic began, we will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff, campus and community as we navigate this season. We will continue daily testing of our student-athletes to ensure positive cases are identified early and isolated quickly, in addition to adhering to guidance from state, local and campus public health officials.”
The Buffaloes (2-0) opened the season with victories over South Dakota and Kansas State while playing without Colorado Springs native D’Shawn Schwartz, who tested positive for COVID-19. Schwartz tweeted in support of the team during the first game, noting he was watching from Boulder with mild symptoms.
Freshmen Keeshawn Barthelemy and Tristan da Silva missed the team’s second game.
Colorado is scheduled to host Washington State on Saturday.