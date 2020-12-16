Colorado waiting to hear about weekend plans
As if the start of signing day wasn’t enough to keep track of, Karl Dorrell and his staff are preparing like they’ll play this weekend.
Colorado was originally scheduled to play Oregon this week, but the Ducks were pulled into the Pac-12 Championship game when Washington had COVID-19 issues, leaving Colorado without an opponent. Colorado could still face Oregon if USC finds itself in a situation similar to Washington’s or the Buffs could play another conference team that also has an opponent unable to play.
“We’re all waiting to see what the timetable is, but we went ahead and proceded and did what we needed to do today,” Dorrell said Wednesday after CU’s practice. “We’ll have meetings this afternoon.”
If the Buffaloes don’t play this weekend, a bowl game will be their final contest of the season.
Could Ty Evans, Colorado get back together?
Ty Evans, a quarterback out of Palmer Ridge High School who was once committed to Mike MacIntyre’s Colorado team, is back on the market, and there could be mutual interest in finally getting him to Boulder.
After decommitting after MacIntyre’s firing and following Kurt Roper to North Carolina State, Evans announced Monday his intention to leave the Wolf Pack program.
“The 2020 season for me included some minor adversity with a fall camp injury and long quarantine,” Evans wrote in a note posted to Twitter. “The important thing is the team had a great season. I will miss every one of you, but with 4 years of eligibility ahead of me, I am excited for what is in the future.”
In replying to that tweet, Colorado offensive lineman Austin Johnson posted “Bring this man home,” with a couple of emojis and a #skobuffs. Evans responded “All for it.”
Colorado recently lost Tyler Lytle when this year’s backup quarterback said he will graduate and transfer from the program, leaving senior Sam Noyer, freshman Brendon Lewis and incoming freshman Drew Carter, who signed Wednesday.
“If we think there’s a guy in the portal that can help us and impact us right now like say at quarterback position because we don’t have a lot of kids on scholarship with Tyler leaving,” Dorrell said, speaking generally, before listing Noyer, Lewis and Carter.
“Most programs have four to five (scholarship quarterbacks), so we’re still short a guy there, but that doesn’t necessarily mean we’re going to take an older player that has one year left.”
With Evans redshirting his first season at N.C. State, eligibility shouldn’t be an issue.
Dorrell appreciates two-way players
When Karl Dorrell was asked about the temptation of moving cornerback signees Tyrin Taylor and Kaylin Moore to wide receiver, the coach’s former position, Dorrell appreciated that both played offense and defense in high school before shedding some insight on their futures.
“They’re very dynamic players, but they’re really good corners,” Dorrell said.
With the wide receiver room seemingly stocked with young talent and the Buffaloes looking for more depth in the defensive secondary, a switch in positions seems unlikely for Taylor and Moore but may not be the case for future recruits.
“They play on both sides of the ball — that’s actually one of those recruiting things that I like that you don’t see as often,” Dorrell said.
“I love versatility.”