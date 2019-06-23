Lindsey Horan was the top soccer prospect in 2012 and set to attend North Carolina on a full-ride scholarship, but her plans quickly changed when she accepted a six-figure deal to skip college for the professional level.
And, oh boy, did it ever work in her favor.
The 25-year-old Golden native is now playing in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup with seven years of pro experience in her back pocket.
“I’m very proud of what she’s done,” said North Carolina coach Anson Dorrance. “I think she’s a key. If we win the World Cup, a lot of that success will be put at the feet of Lindsey Horan. She’s that much of an impact player.”
Horan netted her first World Cup goal in a 13-0 victory over Thailand in the team’s first group-stage match on June 11. She also found the back of the net in the third minute of a 2-0 takedown of Sweden nine days later to help her squad advance to the Round of 16.
The next opportunity for Horan to shine comes at 10 a.m. Monday against Spain, with the winner advancing to take on host France in the quarterfinals.
United States Women’s National Team coach Jill Ellis has converted Horan from a striker to a center midfielder and has used her in multiple different midfield lines, one of which utilizes her as a defensive midfielder.
“She was never really asked to defend as long as she scored a goal in each half, which is common at the youth level,” Dorrance said. “Seeing her evolution with the national team, she’s become better defensively, more responsible, and she’s becoming complete. Horan is one of the most secure players in the United States.”
Horan became the first female soccer player to skip college, as she suited up for Paris Saint-Germain FC in France in 2012. Dorrance encouraged the young striker to take the offer, even after he planned to develop his entire attack around her.
“Her qualities were complete as an attacker,” Dorrance said. “She could score with either foot, had the strength to be a great post-up player, was very good in the air. We thought she’d anchor our attack for four years.
“We had no doubt that she’d step in as a starter in the first game as a freshman.”
In 58 appearances for PSG from 2012-16, she scored 46 goals. Her contract was terminated by PSG in early January 2016 in order for her to return to the United States. Just 11 days after she was freed of her contract, Horan signed with the Portland Thorns FC of the National Women’s Soccer League. Two years after joining the club, she was named the 2018 NWSL Most Valuable Player.
But Horan’s success dates back before her days of professional soccer. She started to show her top-notch abilities as a teenager to Colorado Rush President and CEO Tim Schulz, who is also known for his time as a member of the U.S. soccer team at the 1983 Pan American Games and coach of the U.S. under-20 women’s national team in 2006. Schulz began coaching Horan, who didn’t play high school soccer, for the Rush, one of the most decorated club teams in Colorado, at age 13. By the time she was 17, Schulz said he knew Horan would become a World Cup-caliber player.
“She had a feisty attitude about winning and losing,” Schulz said. “She expected to win, but when we lost, she took the blame. I’ve seen a lot of players come and go, but her mind was set on doing great things.”
Dorrance, a coach that’s won 981 games, also knew Horan would have a direct path to the senior national team when he was recruiting her to play for the Tar Heels.
“Every quality that she had was on full display as a youth,” Dorrance said. “None of this is a surprise to me – that she’s playing on the best team in the world as a starter.”
Just like her professional career, Horan shined as a youngster on the international spotlight – beginning with the U.S. under-17 and under-20 national teams. When she was 18, Horan was called up to the senior team for the 2013 Algarve Cup.
“This girl trained her tail off,” Schulz said. “She was on seven different rosters at 17 years old, and that’s pretty special. She just loved playing and never got enough of it.”
Horan is now a starter for the U.S. on the biggest stage, and she’s a colossal factor to the success of Team USA moving forward.
Just four games separate the graduate of Golden High School from her first World Cup title.
“It’s unbelievable,” Schulz said. “I’m so darn proud of her. She should play in two more World Cups. She should strive for the Golden Boot or FIFA Player of the Year.
“I expect her to do that.”