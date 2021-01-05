Nate Landman won't be leaving Colorado's football program after a painful end to the season.
In an Instagram post Tuesday, Landman said he ruptured his Achilles tendon in Colorado's regular-season finale against Utah. The injury prevented him from playing against Texas in the Alamo Bowl and could've impacted his NFL draft outlook.
"This put a big bump in the road for my dreams of playing in the NFL," Landman wrote in the post. "My career is far from over and I’m excited for what the future holds. With that being said I have decided to come back and play for CU one more year and continue to build upon CU’s great history. #skobuffs"
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA did not count the 2020 season as a year of eligibility, allowing a possible return for seniors like Landman.
Landman led the Buffaloes with 61 tackles and five sacks last season.