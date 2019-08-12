It started, as so many great ideas do, with a Craigslist ad.
Andrew Farny grew up in Steamboat Springs and is an avid outdoorsman. A school-year residence that went where he went just made sense for the Colorado College defenseman and alternate captain.
He was in Colorado, but the school bus was in Minnesota. Worth it.
“It was a good deal, so I bought it,” Farny said.
He brought it back, and he and his father took it apart and made it a home. There wasn’t a specific plan.
“We just winged it,” he said.
With rising housing costs — the average rent for an apartment is $1,170 per month, according to Rent Cafe, in Colorado Springs, and $1,670 in Denver — a renewed interest in minimalism and a boom in the popularity of tiny homes, many have decided bigger isn’t always better.
And when it suits your lifestyle, why not?
A big bed and plenty of storage. Power graciously provided by the house he parked it behind. A fitting name — Rusty.
It was his little oasis in downtown Colorado Springs. Even as his teammates came home from practice and spread out, Rusty was enough.
“I loved it. It was really comfortable for me,” Farny said. “I was all set up. I could go wherever I wanted.
“I would drive it around in the summer a little bit and go camping with it.”
Sometimes it has nothing to do with money or mobility. Tyson Jost, J.T. Compher and Alexander Kerfoot were earning NHL salaries with the Colorado Avalanche, but opted to rent a place together for years, eschewing what’s expected of a professional athlete for the sake of comfort and familiarity.
“All three of us came from college. It helped us transition to the NHL a little bit better,” Jost, 21, said in June.
Jost preferred the company of a “close” Avalanche squad to a roomy apartment of his own.
“I mean, what else are you gonna do? You’re gonna be sitting alone on your couch watching ‘The Bachelor’ on Monday instead of being with teammates watching ‘The Bachelor’ on Monday,” he said.
A few weeks before graduating, Farny wasn’t sure if Rusty would hit the dusty trail with him. He was considering selling or keeping it, depending on how his summer shook out.
Living in a bus may not be every Division I athlete’s cup of tea, but any enterprising undergrad has Farny’s enthusiastic recommendation.
“If they’re willing,” he said.
The Avalanche roommates’ days of cohabitation are done, as Jost said Compher expressed a desire to move on, and Kerfoot was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The final rose has been distributed. It’s time to be his own “Bachelor in Paradise.”
“I’ll probably get my own spot,” Jost said.