It's been 15 years since "Malice at the Palace" between the Pistons and the Pacers. The brawl involved several players (including Ron Artest, Stephen Jackson, Jermaine O'Neal and Ben Wallace) and fans even got involved. It's known as one of the most tense fights in sports history.
Thursday marks the one-week anniversary of Cleveland's Myles Garrett wrestling with Pittsburgh's Mason Rudolph before ripping off his helmet and striking him with it, triggering a melee that led to the indefinite suspension of Garrett and the suspensions of Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (three games) and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (one game).
Both on-field events created blemishes for the sports world. It got me thinking, what are the most cringe-worthy memories I have of Colorado sports?
Here are the first five incidents that popped in my mind. Please share your memories. Here are mine:
5. Nuggets vs. Knicks fight - 2006
The next four on this list were obvious and I had to think about this one for a bit.
4. Miami and CU football brawl - 1993
I was actually in Boulder when this happened. There was certainly a buzz around campus.
3. Avalanche vs. Red Wings "Brawl in Hockeytown" - 1998
Although short, the Colorado/Detroit rivalry was the hottest in sports. Some of these hits went too far.
2. The Broncos' Bill Romanowski spits on 49 JJ Stokes - 1997
Just disgusting. This would be the top awful moment on most lists, until you see what landed at No. 1.
1. The Canucks' Todd Bertuzzi and the Avalanche's Steve Moore - 2004
The hyperbole of the Thursday NFL game was at an all-time high when many were proclaiming that Garrett's actions were the dirtiest in the history of pro sports. How quickly we forget. This hit on Moore was easily the most gut-wrenching moment in sports I've seen and that's not just in Colorado sports.
What do you think? I'd love to hear from you and be reminded of incidents that I forget. Leave a comment here or message me on Twitter @mwcoyote