Colorado's undefeated record is safe for another week unless the Buffaloes find another opponent.
The Pac-12 announced Sunday that Saturday’s game between Arizona State and Colorado will not be played as scheduled.
“This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football game cancellation policy due to Arizona State not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols,” the release reads.
The game will be considered a no contest in accordance with conference policy.
Arizona State, 0-1 after a season-opening loss to USC, also had its previous game canceled. After Sunday’s announcement, the Buffaloes’ next scheduled game is at No. 20 USC on Nov. 28, though CU athletic director Rick George said in an athletic department release that CU will try to find another game. UCLA and California played a rare game Sunday after each of their opponents were unable to play Saturday’s scheduled game.
“We will look at any and all options about us being able to play this weekend,” George said in the release. “It’s too early right now to gauge everything, the conference did pair UCLA and Cal today on very short notice, so we’ll have to see what transpires day-to-day around the league.”
Colorado remained unranked Sunday after wins over UCLA and Stanford to start the season.
“We’ve been real fortunate about keeping our players healthy through camp and so far during the first couple of weeks," CU coach Karl Dorrell said in CU's release. “We have known all along that this has been a real possibility and it’s something that is out of our control. It’s literally a week-by-week deal and we’ll continue to move forward.”