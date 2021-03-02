Colorado Stanford Football Dorrell

Colorado coach Karl Dorrell stands on the sideline during the first half Nov. 14, 2020, against Stanford in Stanford, Calif.

 The Associated Press

The Colorado football team will leave its home state just once in the first month and a half of the season before closing with four of the final six games on the road.

The Buffaloes revealed their 2021 schedule Tuesday as the Pac-12 released the slate.

The Buffaloes play in Boulder on Sept. 3 (Northern Colorado with new coach Ed McCaffrey), Sept. 18 (Minnesota), Oct. 2 (USC) and Oct. 16 (Arizona). The team will also host Texas A&M in Denver on Sept. 11.

With the games against Texas A&M and Minnesota, the Buffaloes join Stanford as the only Pac-12 schools to play two teams from Power Five programs during the nonconference series.

The lone road game in the first six is a visit to Arizona State on Sept. 25.

The Buffaloes’ bye falls on Oct. 9.

The end of the schedule grows rugged, with consecutive road games at California (Oct. 23) and Oregon (Oct. 30) before hosting Oregon State (Nov. 6). Road trips to UCLA (Nov. 13) and Utah (Nov. 26) are then sandwiched around a visit from Washington (Nov. 20).

The Buffaloes return 20 starters from a team that went 4-2 in coach Karl Dorrell’s first season.

2021 Colorado football schedule

Sept. 3: vs. Northern Colorado (Friday night)

Sept. 11: vs. Texas A&M in Denver

Sept. 18: vs. Minnesota

Sept. 25: at Arizona

Oct. 2: vs. USC

Oct. 9: Bye

Oct. 16: vs. Arizona

Oct. 23: at California

Oct. 30: at Oregon

Nov. 6: vs. Oregon State

Nov. 13: at UCLA

Nov. 20: vs. Washington

Nov. 26: at Utah (Friday)

Load comments