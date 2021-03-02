The Colorado football team will leave its home state just once in the first month and a half of the season before closing with four of the final six games on the road.
The Buffaloes revealed their 2021 schedule Tuesday as the Pac-12 released the slate.
The Buffaloes play in Boulder on Sept. 3 (Northern Colorado with new coach Ed McCaffrey), Sept. 18 (Minnesota), Oct. 2 (USC) and Oct. 16 (Arizona). The team will also host Texas A&M in Denver on Sept. 11.
With the games against Texas A&M and Minnesota, the Buffaloes join Stanford as the only Pac-12 schools to play two teams from Power Five programs during the nonconference series.
The lone road game in the first six is a visit to Arizona State on Sept. 25.
The Buffaloes’ bye falls on Oct. 9.
The end of the schedule grows rugged, with consecutive road games at California (Oct. 23) and Oregon (Oct. 30) before hosting Oregon State (Nov. 6). Road trips to UCLA (Nov. 13) and Utah (Nov. 26) are then sandwiched around a visit from Washington (Nov. 20).
The Buffaloes return 20 starters from a team that went 4-2 in coach Karl Dorrell’s first season.
2021 Colorado football schedule
Sept. 3: vs. Northern Colorado (Friday night)
Sept. 11: vs. Texas A&M in Denver
Sept. 18: vs. Minnesota
Sept. 25: at Arizona
Oct. 2: vs. USC
Oct. 9: Bye
Oct. 16: vs. Arizona
Oct. 23: at California
Oct. 30: at Oregon
Nov. 6: vs. Oregon State
Nov. 13: at UCLA
Nov. 20: vs. Washington
Nov. 26: at Utah (Friday)