Colorado is, as of Thursday, scheduled to play a Mountain West opponent this season, but it’s not the Buffaloes' rival to the north, Colorado State, or its in-state competition to the south, Air Force.
San Diego State will make the trip east for a 3 p.m. kickoff at Folsom Field on Saturday after Colorado’s scheduled game at USC was canceled due to a number of positive COVID-19 test results from the Trojans.
The Aztecs are 3-2 through five games of their Mountain West schedule, with the losses coming against San Jose State (28-17) and Nevada (26-21). SDSU beat UNLV and Utah State in the first two weeks of its season and added its third win against Hawaii, 34-10, on Nov. 14. SDSU enters eighth in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) after allowing just 15.4 points per game. The Aztecs also rush for 246 yards per game, good for 11th in the country. Colorado comes in at 22, averaging 220.5 rushing yards.
CU coach Karl Dorrell expects to have additional help on both sides of the ball for Saturday's game. While Dorrell said offensive lineman Colby Pursell is doubtful, he anticipated safety Chris Miller's return. The same goes for wide receiver K.D. Nixon, who has yet to play this season.
“I would expect to see K.D. playing this week, which we’re all excited about,” Dorrell said.
According to a CU release, athletic director Rick George worked with his SDSU counterpart, John David Wicker, to line up a replacement game as USC sorted out its situation. CU announced the makeup game in the same release it announced the Pac-12’s decision to cancel the USC game.
“It is unfortunate that our game at Southern California had to be canceled, but as we all continue to maintain, the most important concern we all have is the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” George said in the release.
“After the Pac-12 CEOs created some requirements for possible non-conference opponents to fill any vacancies created by cancellations, we moved earlier this week to find a possible opponent to replace the Trojans. When San Diego State’s game at Fresno State was canceled for similar reasons, I spoke with John and we put an agreement in place if USC could not play.”
The Buffaloes’ short-notice preparation might have included strategic meetings at the Thanksgiving dinner table. In an attempt to keep groups small while also allowing players and staff to celebrate the holiday together, Dorrell said players were invited to have dinner with their respective position coaches.
“I’m trying to field a healthy team by the end of this week," Dorrell said Wednesday. "We’ve got a holiday coming up, and I’m nervous as hell.”
When speaking at his last media availability of the week, Dorrell said his team’s preparations up to that point had been solely focused on USC.
“We haven’t had a chance to really look at anyone other than who we’ve been studying these last couple of days for the game this weekend,” Dorrell said.
“If that does change … we’ll be getting in overdrive, trying to pick up the pieces that we need to do to get ready to play a different team.”