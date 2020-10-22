After Thursday’s practice the Colorado football team is halfway through it’s preseason preparations ahead of the scheduled Nov. 7 opener against UCLA in Boulder.
After practice, the Buffaloes and coach Karl Dorrell provided updates on a handful of subjects.
Defense expected to deliver
With so much of the focus on the quarterback battle and Dorrell’s past experiences coaching varying offensive positions, the defense isn’t always the most popular topic of conversation during press availability. The coach, however, sees the defense being key to getting Colorado football back to where he wants it to be.
"I believe to be a championship-level team, we need to play great defense," Dorrell said. "That’s the cornerstone of our program, playing great defense, and then the offense (can) take advantage of the greatness of the defense by putting points on the board because they’re getting the ball back for the offense. Philosophically, that’s really what I’m thinking."
Antonio Alfano’s status stalled
Antonio Alfano, the former five-star defensive end who enrolled at the University of Colorado in the spring semester after initially signing with Alabama, is no closer to the field than he was a few weeks ago, according to Dorrell.
"There is no change right now and that’s what’s frustrating both for him, as you can imagine, and for us, because he’s still working through the medical side of getting clearance," Dorrell said. "He’s doing his schoolwork in terms of what he needs to do from a classroom standpoint, but the biggest hang up right now is we don’t quite have a handle on his medical situation well enough to be released to practice and compete right now."
The first-year coach added freshman running back Ashaad Clayton, another highly touted recruit, recently returned to practice but is still "a bit gimpy." As a whole, Dorrell said his team’s health is in pretty good shape considering the challenges this preseason provides.
Recruits ready to visit but have to wait
Colorado’s coach is pleased with the start of his first full recruiting class, but he would be even happier if he could show them and their families around campus and his program’s facilities. Those visits are going to have to wait, however. Though signing day has remained the same, the NCAA has expanded its dead recruiting period through the end of the year.
"The frustrating part of it is they’re all so antsy to get here and meet coaches and meet their teammates and see this place physically and all of those things. We’ve really eliminated this fall," Dorrell said. "Can’t wait to get them here. I don’t know when I'm going to be able to get them here, but they understand the frustration that we’re dealing with because of the situation that we're all going through."