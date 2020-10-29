Most Colorado football fans figured out how they’re going to watch their beloved Buffaloes’ first game on Thursday.
The University of Colorado’s athletic department announced the approval of its game-day COVID-19 protocols from Boulder County Health on Thursday, a little more than a week ahead of the Nov. 7 season-opener against UCLA. According to a release, attendance at Karl Dorrell’s first game as Colorado’s head coach will be limited to 920 family members of the two teams’ players and coaching staffs.
“We are appreciative of county and state health officials for their diligence in protecting Colorado communities and for the thorough and thoughtful review of our game day plans,” CU athletic director Rick George said in the release. “The health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and game attendees is our top priority, and we will take a number of precautions in our stadium to help ensure a safe game-day experience.”
Additional requirements include the use of face coverings, social distancing and the prohibition of tailgating before or after the game. The release also states that attendants will be divided into groups of 175 or fewer people. Those people will share designated restrooms and concession stands.
Each player who dresses for the game will receive four tickets to allot to family. A Pac-12 mandate states that 400 of the 920 seats will be given to the visiting team.
Those outside of the Colorado and UCLA football families can watch a 5 p.m. national broadcast on ESPN2, which was announced Monday. The release concludes by saying that all games will be aired on either ESPN or Fox networks and encouraging fans to follow their local regulations in regards to watch parties.
“It is still advised to avoid gathering in groups and abide by all public health guidelines, including state of Colorado and Boulder County requirements related to size and household limits for gatherings,” the release reads.
Running back room is reportedly ready across the board
Colorado running backs coach Darian Hagan believes in his young group.
“I would say a year from now, this group has the potential to be the best I’ve ever coached,” Hagan said Wednesday. “I think every last one of them (has) an opportunity to do some really, really good things.”
Alex Fontenot, a junior, figures to be the lead back after starting each game he was healthy for last season.
“Now, he’s picked up his game. He’s a wily veteran,” Hagan said. “He knows exactly what to do in every situation. He’s a special talent, and I’m glad he’s on our side.”
Then there’s 6-foot-2, 215-pound sophomore Jaren Mangham, who has improved his pass blocking according to his position coach, and a healthy Jarek Broussard who earned praise from his coach and a teammate.
“He’s a real jitterbug. He’s a guy that can take it to the house; he can make guys miss in the open field,” Hagan said before comparing Broussard’s speed to that of Rodney Stewart. “That’s the guy we’ve been missing.”
That ability was on display in a recent scrimmage, senior defensive end Mustafa Johnson said.
“He was cutting up, making big plays, big runs,” Johnson said. “It was real nice to see that we have a big group of backs that can all make big plays.”
That includes freshmen Jayle Stacks, a 230-pound “bowling ball” of a back from Cherry creek, and Ashaad Clayton, who looks to be ready to start on a promising career.
“Everything that he does in the run game and in the pass game, he’s a natural,” Hagan said of Clayton. “The things I teach … I tell him ‘I’m going to line you up. I’m going to get you started, and I’m going to back off. You just go out there, you be creative.’ That’s what he does. He’s really special.”
After praising seemingly every back under his direction, Hagan got to the hard part, admitting it's likely only three of them make the rotation in competitive games.
“I know the guys probably wouldn’t want to hear that, but I’m comfortable with everybody playing,” Hagan said. “If we’re rolling, I’m going to try to get them all in.”
DE Johnson evolves as a gamer
At the start of the pandemic, senior defensive end Mustafa Johnson said he went to Arizona to train with his older brother.
“Me, personally, I’m a ballplayer,” Johnson said. “I don’t have nothing much else to do except play ball.”
He said that continued when he got back to Boulder, frequently going out for sprints or drills with teammates. But as the months went on, the senior got into video games. His competitive spirit apparently made for an easy transition.
“I ended up getting put in a lobby with NICKMERCS, and I killed him. He’s like a big name for video games,” Johnson said of his showdown with the popular streamer.
“Other than that, I pretty much stayed on ball.”