The hiring of two coaches and the addition of a few transfers this week got Colorado’s 2021 football team closer to completion.
Karl Dorrell’s second coaching staff is finalized, at least for the moment, with two hires announced Friday. Bryan Cook was promoted to coach tight ends, a vacancy created when Taylor Embree took a job with the NFL’s New York Jets. Cook, with two-plus decades of college coaching experience to his name, came to Colorado with former coach Mel Tucker as director of quality control for the defense, a role he previously held at Georgia Tech according to a CU release.
“He’s a great communicator (with) very good knowledge on both sides of the ball,” Colorado coach Karl Dorrell said. “He’s been on offense most of his career, and I know recently he’s been on defense. We think he’s going to be a tremendous asset for our offensive staff just because just recently being on defense, he can help with the game planning of really understanding what defenses are trying to do to stop us offensively.”
Mark Smith will coach inside linebackers after being the defensive coordinator at Long Island University last year, though the Sharks did not play any games due to COVID-19. Prior to LIU, Smith worked as the defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator at Arkansas.
“What Mark brings is a great knowledge base on some different areas on defense,” Dorrell said. “I think that’s important. Our backs seven - linebackers and safeties and corners - that whole coverage group has to be pretty much on the same page and understanding everyone’s role and how the coverages work.”
Tyson Summers, Colorado’s defensive coordinator who also coached linebackers, was not retained after last season.
Buffaloes put finishing touches on recruiting class
The day before Smith was officially introduced as inside linebackers coach, the Buffs added a player at that position through the transfer portal.
Jack Lamb, a linebacker who spent three seasons at Notre Dame, announced his intention to close his career at Colorado.
“Excited to announce that I will be continuing my football career and pursuing a master’s degree at the University of Colorado Boulder! #GoBuffs,” Lamb tweeted Thursday.
Lamb joins Robert Barnes and J.T. Shrout as transfers joining the Colorado program for the 2021 season.
Barnes started his career as a safety at Oklahoma before moving to linebacker in 2020. He played in nine games last season for the Sooners, making one start.
Shrout gives the Buffaloes another option at quarterback after Tyler Lytle, Sam Noyer’s backup during the 2020 season, transferred to Massachusetts. Shrout comes to Boulder after spending his first few collegiate seasons at Tennessee. He completed 12 of 14 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown against Florida in his best game of last season.
“The players that we’ve added from the portal, those were key players for us that I think are going to help us impact our play this year,” Dorrell said. “Every one of them are designed and thoroughly looked through and with our due diligence. We’ve vetted every situation in and around these kids, and we feel that they’re the type of player we need not only for us to play better but also they will be great fits in our program because their core beliefs and everything are really consistent to who we are as a football program.”