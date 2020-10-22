Watching other college football teams start their seasons helped first-year Colorado coach Karl Dorrell come up with his main emphasis for preseason camp.
The coach who returned to the college ranks after serving as the wide receivers coach for the NFL’s Miami Dolphins noticed a lot of preventable mistakes when watching other teams who got earlier starts to their seasons.
"There’s going to be some inconsistencies early on and I know that," Dorrell said. "We all know that.
"We need to play as efficiently as we can, really understanding our systems well, because that’s what I see whether it’s ill-timed plays or mistakes that are being made, balls not being thrown in the right (place) in terms of progressions and things like that. A lot of those things that you’re seeing in college football is because of the inefficiency that you see. We’re really trying to guard against that."
It figures to be a tough task with fewer practices to prepare for the season-opener against UCLA, the last place Dorrell was a college head coach, on Nov. 7 in Boulder. An ongoing battle for the starting-quarterback spot — presumably between junior Tyler Lytle and senior Sam Noyer — adds to the challenges, but offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini expressed confidence in his options.
"I feel like each and every day, the quarterbacks have gotten better," Chiaverini said. "Even though they’re older guys, they haven’t played a lot because we had (Steven) Montez here for three years as a starter. I’ve been pleased with Tyler and Sam and their progression and (true freshman) Brendon Lewis just keeps getting better every day."
Whoever the No. 1 guy ends up being, the expectation is that he can run a clean and competent offense despite all the challenges.
"We didn’t have a spring practice, but that’s not an excuse," Dorrell said.
"I’m really challenging this team on playing as efficient and sound and being very proficient at what we do offensively and defensively and (on) special teams. Those are the things that I think are important, that I see day in and day out."
That expectation extends beyond the quarterback position and applies especially to Dorrell’s playing position.
"I think with him it’s just the details like knowing your assignment, alignment. It’s more the little things like the depth in the routes and stuff like that,” junior wide receiver Jaylon Jackson said. “I think he’s done a great job teaching us that aspect of football and helping us be able to groom ourselves so we can be able to go to the next level."
While the head coach comes from an offensive background, the defense isn’t exempt from his emphasis. Thursday, the focus of practice was ironing out the details of short-yardage and goal-line packages that were installed last Saturday. While the situations might change, the demand to get the details right isn’t going anywhere before Nov. 7.
“We want to play very efficient, very clean football. That’s a challenge that we’ve embraced,” Dorrell said.
“We need to do a really good job of understanding our systems and our guys are really buying into digesting that information. We got to continue to work on honing that in.”