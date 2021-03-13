Trailing Oregon State 61-57 with just under five minutes to play in the Pac-12 Championship game, Colorado had a chance to get a stop and make it a possession game heading into the final media timeout of regulation.
Instead, Oregon State's Alatishe Warith got his rebound on a missed free throw and kicked it out to Jared Luca, who knocked down his second 3-pointer of the night. That three, along with the eight others Oregon State hit, was a game-altering shot, as No. 23 Colorado (22-8, 14-7 Pac-12) fell to Oregon State (17-12, 11-10) 70-68 Saturday in Las Vegas.
"That was the play of the game, without a doubt," Colorado coach Tad Boyle said. "It's a four-point game, they miss the free throw, we can't get the rebound. It's my pet peeve as a coach giving up offensive rebounds on free throws and it's amazing how the basketball Gods make you pay for that."
After knocking off Cal and USC, the third seeded Buffaloes looked to be the favorites to win their first Pac-12 Championship in 10 years, facing a fifth-seeded Oregon State team that few expected to make the title game.
But a poor defensive performance that allowed Oregon State to shoot 9 of 22 from beyond the arc, combined with an unussally poor performance from the free throw, doomed Colorado. The Buffaloes were 12 of 20 from the free-throw line, their lowest percentage of the season — they entered the game shooting over 83 percent as a team, which would set an NCAA record.
"There's a lot of reasons we lost tonight," senior forward Evan Battey, who contributed 16 points and eight rebounds. "Free throw box out, that's a huge one. It leads to a bang three, so it goes from four to seven. Free throws will definitely help, but you can't put it all down to one stat. It's a combination of things that contributes to losses."
Colorado was led by senior guard McKinley Wright IV, who had 16 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Wright, as well as senior D'Shawn Schwartz and freshman Jabari Walker, missed a few key free throws down the stretch that ended up costing Colorado the game. But Boyle didn't put it all on free throws, saying they didn't play well defensively, either.
"We did not execute — and I've complimented this team and this group of guys when they have executed the defensive game plan," Boyle said. "Tonight we didn't and it cost us the game because guarding the three-point line was the key and it was a difference in the game."
While their six-game win streak came to an end, the Buffaloes will still go dancing next week, finding out its NCAA Tournament destiny Sunday at 4 p.m. during the CBS selection show.
"We've got to move on," Boyle said. "And if we can derive some motivation from it, we'll certainly try to, but it's a whole new ball game when we go to Indy."