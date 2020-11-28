The Air Force women's basketball team suffered a blast from the past in the worst of ways in Boulder.
The Falcons fell 88-46 at Colorado on Saturday, their most lopsided defeat since a 57-point blowout at Vanderbilt on Nov. 30, 2015.
Losses of that variety weren’t all that uncommon in those days for this long-struggling program. In fact, 17 days earlier they had lost by 53 points at Gonzaga. But after breaking through with a team-record seven conference wins last year and returning the roster intact, the Falcons at the very least figured to be consistently competitive this season.
That wasn’t the case Saturday over the final three quarters thanks in large part to Colorado’s play on the interior.
Led by 17 points — on 8-of-9 shooting — and 11 rebounds from 6-foot-3 senior Mya Hollingshed, but Buffaloes led 62-18 on points in the paint. They also had advantages of 27-3 on points off turnovers, 43-8 in bench scoring and 18-6 in second-chance points.
The Falcons shot just 25% (14 of 56), while CU shot 62% (36 of 58).
Air Force was led by 16 points from senior Kaelin Immel and 14 from junior Riley Snyder. Emily Conroe had a team-high six rebounds.
Immel’s four assists comprised the entire total for Air Force, as Colorado led 17-4 in assists.
The Buffaloes led 20-18 after one quarter, but opened the second on a 12-2 run and outscored the Falcons 46-16 in the second and third quarters.
Air Force (0-2) has dropped all seven matchups with Colorado in its history, with the tightest game separated by a 21-point margin.
Colorado (2-0) freshman Kylee Blacksten, a Colorado Springs native and Air Academy graduate, saw action in her second collegiate game, scoring four points on 2-for-2 shooting.