CENTENNIAL – Others weren’t quite sure, but Jaelin Howell took a shot at explaining why Coloradans have become so common on United States Women’s National Team rosters.
Howell, a 22-year-old from Windsor, was one of four Centennial Staters training with the national team Tuesday at UCHealth Training Center ahead of Saturday’s friendly against Colombia at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.
“It’s obviously a hotbed,” Howell said of her home state. “I think it has to do with the great clubs that we have here, great club coaches. Growing up, we had a lot of different clubs we could go to, so I think that’s a huge part of it.”
Howell, Sophia Smith, another Windsor product, and Highlands Ranch’s Mallory Pugh developed in Real Colorado’s system, while Lindsey Horan, of Golden, played her club soccer for Colorado Rush. Horan and Pugh were members of the victorious 2019 World Cup squad.
“I don’t know what it is,” Pugh said. “Maybe it’s the altitude. I don’t know, but there’s a lot of us from here. I know that we just want to make Colorado proud.”
So far, so good in that regard. Horan returned stateside for international duty after winning the UEFA Women’s Champions League with French club Olympique Lyonnais. Smith (8) and Pugh (6) are second and third, respectively, in goals in the National Women’s Soccer League, the top league in the United State. Pugh plays for Chicago Red Stars and Smith for Portland Thorns. Howell, a back-to-back winner of the MAC Hermann Trophy given to the best college soccer player, has been in Racing Louisville’s starting 11 for each of the first nine games of her professional career.
“This state does something right in terms of bringing up really good soccer players, so I think it will only continue to get better,” Smith said. “I know there’s a few Colorado girls that are on Youth National Teams, so yeah, I think it will continue to get better.”
Despite the number of Coloradans climbing the ranks of professional soccer, they still don’t have a club close to home. There’s hope with continued strong support, starting with Saturday’s match which has less than 1,000 tickets remaining, that could change soon. It’s something Pugh says she and Horan have discussed.
“I think that just with all the players that do come out of Colorado, I think it would just be a really special place,” Pugh said.
“Hopefully, in the near future, we can see that happen.”
For now, the main priorities are strong showings on the field against Colombia and figuring out how to accommodate the ticket requests from family, friends, coaches, teachers, mentors and others hoping to see hometown heroes in action.
“I don’t have enough to give out to everybody,” Howell said.
It might be easier if the roster of 26 training for the upcoming friendlies didn’t have such a strong Colorado contingent, though ticket demand seems to be a rare drawback.
“It’s awesome,” Smith said. “It’s like having family on the team, because Jaelin and I grew up together. I’ve known Mal for a long time. Lindsey and I are super close. It’s really fun. For all of us to get to do this together and come home and play in front of our families. Yeah, it’ll be a night that we all remember for a long time.”
Kornieck also comes with Colorado ties
Midfielder Taylor Kornieck wasn't born in Colorado, but she did attend college in Boulder where she starred for the Buffaloes before turning pro.
Currently a member of the NWSL's San Diego Wave, Kornieck could make her USWNT debut on Saturday.