JASMIN BAMBUR
- Alpine skiing
- About: Bambur, who was born in Serbia and fled war-torn Bosnia with his family as a 12-year-old, is a four-time Paralympian (2010, 2014, 2018, 2022). He has competed in four world championships, most recently in 2017. His best finish at worlds was a fifth place in the slalom in 2015.
- Colorado Connection: Lives in Denver
TYLER CARTER
- Alpine skiing
- About: Carter is a two-time Paralympian (2014, 2018) and competed in the 2015 world championship, taking 14th in the slalom and 24th in the giant slalom. He had his leg amputated as an infant. He played tennis and skateboarded in his youth and took up skiing at the age of eight.
- Colorado Connection: Trains in Granby
RALPH DEQUEBEC
- Sled hockey
- About: DeQuebec competed in the 2018 and 2022 Paralympics and at the 2019 and 2021 world championships. He has earned one Paralympic gold medal and two golds at worlds. DeQuebeck is a bilateral above-knee amputee after an injury caused by an explosive device in Afghanistan. He is a Gunnery Sargeant in the U.S. Marine Corps.
- Colorado Connection: Lives in Denver
ALLIE JOHNSON
- Alpine skiing
- About: Johnson, who has congenital limb deficiency, began skiing at age three in Winter Park. Her grandparents were volunteers at the National Sports Center for the Disabled.
- Colorado Connection: From Fraser
MALIK JONES
- Sled hockey
- About: Jones was part of the U.S. Development Sled Hockey Team for three years before officially joining the Paralympic team. The Beijing Games mean his debut at the Paralympic Games. Jones attended high school at Colorado Early Colleges in Aurora.
- Colorado Connection: From Aurora
ZACH MILLER
- Snowboarding
- About: Miller is an accomplished international athlete, having won a bronze medal in the snowboardcross at the 2019 world championships and a gold in the dual banked slalom in 2021 in Lillehammer. He was born with cerebral palsy and began snowboarding through the hospital sports program at the Children’s Hospital in Denver.
- Colorado Connection: Born in Denver, lives in Silverthorne
MIKE MINOR
- Snowboarding
- About: Minor is a two-time Paralympic medalist, winning the gold (banked slalom) and a bronze (snowboardcross) in the 2018 Games in PyeongChang, Korea. His one world championships (2017)appearance were also impressive bringing Minor a gold medal in the snowboard cross and a silver in the slalom. Minor began snowboarding at age seven and worked as a lift operator at Copper Mountain to stay close to the sport.
- Colorado Connection: Lives in Frisco
KYLE TAULMAN
- Alpine skiing
- About: The 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing are Taulman’s first chance to compete in the Paralympics. The very active athlete has spinal cord injuries related to cancer at age two, but stays active scuba diving, singing and has played wheelchair tennis at he University of Colorado. Taulman did attend the PyeongChang, Korea Paralympics in 2018 as an ambassador. He attending the opening ceremony and worked with young Korean Para athletes while he was there.
- Colorado Connection: From Golden
THOMAS WALSH
- Alpine skiing
- About: Walsh is a one-time Paralympian (2018 Pyeong Chang), finishing fifth in the slalom, seventh in the giant slalom and 13th in the super-G. The 27-year-old has also competed in three world championships (2017, 2019, 2021). He has won two bronze medals at worlds.
- Colorado Connection: Born in and lives in Vail
PAM WILSON
- Wheelchair curling
- About: Wilson started curling in 2010 and participated in world championships in 2019, 2021 and 2022, winning a gold in 2021. This year’s games in Beijing will be her Paralympics debut. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame for Wheelchair Sports USA.
- Colorado Connection: Lives in Westminster
Editor's note: This list is according to teamusa.org - if there are other athletes from Colorado competing in the Paralympics please let us know.