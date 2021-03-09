Colorado’s basketball teams were represented on all-conference teams that were announced Tuesday.
Colorado’s McKinley Wright was a first-team all-Pac-12 selection, while Colorado State’s David Roddy was a first-team pick in the Mountain West.
Rams guard Isaiah Stevens — like Roddy, just a sophomore — was a second-team Mountain West pick and Air Force junior guard A.J. Walker was a third-team honoree.
For Wright, whose Buffaloes open the Pac-12 tournament at 9:30 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Stanford and California, it was a third consecutive first-team selection. Wright averaged 15.3 points this season.
“I'm happy for McKinley, first three-time all-Pac-12 basketball player in school history and I think the first since Wilky Gilmore in the '60s,” coach Tad Boyle said. “Again, when you start tying records in the '60s that's pretty good when it's 2021.”
The Buffaloes placed Eli Parquet on the all-defensive team and Jabari Walker on the all-freshman team. Evan Battey was an honorable mention selection.
USC’s Evan Mobley swept Pac-12 Player, Defensive Player and Freshman of the Year awards, and the Trojans’ coach, Andy Enfield, was named Coach of the Year.
In the Mountain West, San Diego State’s Matt Mitchell was named the conference’s top player in a vote of league coaches. San Diego State’s Brian Dutcher was named Coach of the Year. These differed from awards given out the day before in a vote of the league’s media, as Utah State’s Neemias Queta took Player of the Year and Colorado State’s Nikko Medved was top coach.
Roddy averaged 16.3 points and 9.6 rebounds in a breakout season for the Rams. Stevens averaged 15 points and 5.7 assists.
The Rams placed junior forward Adam Thistlewood on the honorable mention team.
Colorado State will open the Mountain West Tournament on Thursday with a 9:30 p.m. matchup against the winner of Fresno State and New Mexico.
Walker averaged 15.3 points and a league-high 1.6 steals for the Falcons, who play UNLV at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the first round of the conference tournament.
2020-21 all-Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Team
First team
James Akinjo, Jr., G., Arizona
Timmy Allen, Jr., F, Utah
Tyger Campbell, So., G., UCLA
Oscar da Silva, Sr., F, Stanford
Chris Duarte, Sr., G, Oregon
Remy Martin, Sr., G, Arizona State
Evan Mobley, Fr., F, USC
Eugene Omoruyi, Sr., F, Oregon
Ethan Thompson, Sr., G., Oregon State
McKinley Wright IV, Sr., G, Colorado
Second team
Isaac Bonton, Sr., G, Washington State
Matt Bradley, Jr., G, California
Tahj Eaddy, Sr., G, USC
Jaime Jaquez Jr., So., G/F, UCLA
Johnny Juzang, So., G, UCLA
Honorable mention (receiving at least three votes): Evan Battey, COLO; Jaiden Delaire, STAN; Quade Green, WASH; Azuolas Tubelis, ARIZ; Noah Williams, WSU.
Pac-12 All-Freshman Team
Efe Abogidi, C, Washington State
Bennedict Mathurin, G/F, Arizona
Evan Mobley, F, USC
Azuolas Tubelis, F, Arizona
Jabari Walker, F, Colorado
Honorable mention (receiving at least three votes): Marcus Bagley, ASU; Josh Christopher, ASU; Dishon Jackson, WSU; Ziaire Williams, STAN.
Pac-12 All-Defensive Team
Oscar da Silva, Sr., F, Stanford
Chris Duarte, Sr., G, Oregon
Jaime Jaquez Jr., So., G/F, UCLA
Evan Mobley, Fr., F, USC
Eli Parquet, Jr., G, Colorado
Honorable mention (receiving at least three votes): Warith Alatishe, OSU; Bryce Wills, STAN; McKinley Wright IV, COLO.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Evan Mobley, Fr., F, USC
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Evan Mobley, Fr., F, USC
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Evan Mobley, F, USC
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jaiden Delaire, Jr., F, Stanford
SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR: Jordan Brown, R-So., F, Arizona
JOHN R. WOODEN COACH OF THE YEAR: Andy Enfield, USC
2020-21 all-Mountain West Men’s Basketball Team
First Team
Derrick Alston, Jr., Sr., G, Boise State
David Roddy, So., F, Colorado State
Grant Sherfield, So., G, Nevada
Matt Mitchell, Sr., F, San Diego State
Neemias Queta, Jr., C, Utah State
Second Team
Abu Kigab, Sr., F, Boise State
Isaiah Stevens, So., G, Colorado State
Orlando Robinson, So., F, Fresno State
Jordan Schakel, Sr., G, San Diego State
Bryce Hamilton, Jr., G, UNLV
Justin Bean, Jr., F, Utah State
Third Team
A.J Walker, Jr., G, Air Force
Desmond Cambridge Jr., Jr., G, Nevada
Makuach Maluach, Sr., G, New Mexico
David Jenkins, Jr., Jr., G, UNLV
Marcus Williams, Fr., G, Wyoming
Defensive Team
Nathan Mensah, Jr., F, San Diego State
Matt Mitchell, Sr., F, San Diego State
Cheikh Mbacke Diong, Sr., F, UNLV
Marco Anthony, Jr., G, Utah State
Neemias Queta, Jr., C, Utah State
Honorable Mention
Adam Thistlewood, Jr., F, Colorado State
Nathan Mensah, Jr., F, San Diego State
Richard Washington, Sr., G, San José State
Hunter Maldonado, Jr., G, Wyoming
Player of the Year: Matt Mitchell, Sr., F, San Diego State
Defensive Player of the Year: Neemias Queta, Jr., C, Utah State
Freshman of the Year: Marcus Williams, G, Wyoming
Newcomer of the Year: Grant Sherfield, So., G, Nevada
Sixth Man of the Year: Alphonso Anderson, Sr., F, Utah State
Coach of the Year: Brian Dutcher, San Diego State