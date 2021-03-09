Colorado St Utah St Basketball Roddy

Colorado State guard David Roddy (21) grabs a rebound next to Utah State forward Alphonso Anderson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)

 Eli Lucero

Colorado’s basketball teams were represented on all-conference teams that were announced Tuesday.

Colorado’s McKinley Wright was a first-team all-Pac-12 selection, while Colorado State’s David Roddy was a first-team pick in the Mountain West.

Rams guard Isaiah Stevens — like Roddy, just a sophomore — was a second-team Mountain West pick and Air Force junior guard A.J. Walker was a third-team honoree.

For Wright, whose Buffaloes open the Pac-12 tournament at 9:30 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Stanford and California, it was a third consecutive first-team selection. Wright averaged 15.3 points this season.

“I'm happy for McKinley, first three-time all-Pac-12 basketball player in school history and I think the first since Wilky Gilmore in the '60s,” coach Tad Boyle said. “Again, when you start tying records in the '60s that's pretty good when it's 2021.”

Led by McKinley Wright IV, Colorado hopes to win first Pac-12 tournament in 10 years

The Buffaloes placed Eli Parquet on the all-defensive team and Jabari Walker on the all-freshman team. Evan Battey was an honorable mention selection.

USC’s Evan Mobley swept Pac-12 Player, Defensive Player and Freshman of the Year awards, and the Trojans’ coach, Andy Enfield, was named Coach of the Year.

In the Mountain West, San Diego State’s Matt Mitchell was named the conference’s top player in a vote of league coaches. San Diego State’s Brian Dutcher was named Coach of the Year. These differed from awards given out the day before in a vote of the league’s media, as Utah State’s Neemias Queta took Player of the Year and Colorado State’s Nikko Medved was top coach.

Roddy averaged 16.3 points and 9.6 rebounds in a breakout season for the Rams. Stevens averaged 15 points and 5.7 assists.

The Rams placed junior forward Adam Thistlewood on the honorable mention team.

Colorado State will open the Mountain West Tournament on Thursday with a 9:30 p.m. matchup against the winner of Fresno State and New Mexico.

Walker averaged 15.3 points and a league-high 1.6 steals for the Falcons, who play UNLV at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday  in the first round of the conference tournament.

2020-21 all-Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Team

First team

James Akinjo, Jr., G., Arizona

Timmy Allen, Jr., F, Utah

Tyger Campbell, So., G., UCLA

Oscar da Silva, Sr., F, Stanford

Chris Duarte, Sr., G, Oregon

Remy Martin, Sr., G, Arizona State

Evan Mobley, Fr., F, USC

Eugene Omoruyi, Sr., F, Oregon

Ethan Thompson, Sr., G., Oregon State

McKinley Wright IV, Sr., G, Colorado

Second team

Isaac Bonton, Sr., G, Washington State

Matt Bradley, Jr., G, California

Tahj Eaddy, Sr., G, USC

Jaime Jaquez Jr., So., G/F, UCLA

Johnny Juzang, So., G, UCLA

Honorable mention (receiving at least three votes): Evan Battey, COLO; Jaiden Delaire, STAN; Quade Green, WASH; Azuolas Tubelis, ARIZ; Noah Williams, WSU.

Pac-12 All-Freshman Team

Efe Abogidi, C, Washington State

Bennedict Mathurin, G/F, Arizona

Evan Mobley, F, USC

Azuolas Tubelis, F, Arizona

Jabari Walker, F, Colorado

Honorable mention (receiving at least three votes): Marcus Bagley, ASU; Josh Christopher, ASU; Dishon Jackson, WSU; Ziaire Williams, STAN.

Pac-12 All-Defensive Team

Oscar da Silva, Sr., F, Stanford

Chris Duarte, Sr., G, Oregon

Jaime Jaquez Jr., So., G/F, UCLA

Evan Mobley, Fr., F, USC

Eli Parquet, Jr., G, Colorado

Honorable mention (receiving at least three votes): Warith Alatishe, OSU; Bryce Wills, STAN; McKinley Wright IV, COLO.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Evan Mobley, Fr., F, USC

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Evan Mobley, Fr., F, USC

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Evan Mobley, F, USC

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jaiden Delaire, Jr., F, Stanford

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR: Jordan Brown, R-So., F, Arizona

JOHN R. WOODEN COACH OF THE YEAR: Andy Enfield, USC

2020-21 all-Mountain West Men’s Basketball Team

First Team

Derrick Alston, Jr., Sr., G, Boise State

David Roddy, So., F, Colorado State

Grant Sherfield, So., G, Nevada

Matt Mitchell, Sr., F, San Diego State

Neemias Queta, Jr., C, Utah State

Second Team

Abu Kigab, Sr., F, Boise State

Isaiah Stevens, So., G, Colorado State

Orlando Robinson, So., F, Fresno State

Jordan Schakel, Sr., G, San Diego State

Bryce Hamilton, Jr., G, UNLV

Justin Bean, Jr., F, Utah State

Third Team

A.J Walker, Jr., G, Air Force

Desmond Cambridge Jr., Jr., G, Nevada

Makuach Maluach, Sr., G, New Mexico

David Jenkins, Jr., Jr., G, UNLV

Marcus Williams, Fr., G, Wyoming

Defensive Team

Nathan Mensah, Jr., F, San Diego State

Matt Mitchell, Sr., F, San Diego State

Cheikh Mbacke Diong, Sr., F, UNLV

Marco Anthony, Jr., G, Utah State

Neemias Queta, Jr., C, Utah State

Honorable Mention

Adam Thistlewood, Jr., F, Colorado State

Nathan Mensah, Jr., F, San Diego State

Richard Washington, Sr., G, San José State

Hunter Maldonado, Jr., G, Wyoming

Player of the Year: Matt Mitchell, Sr., F, San Diego State

Defensive Player of the Year: Neemias Queta, Jr., C, Utah State

Freshman of the Year: Marcus Williams, G, Wyoming

Newcomer of the Year: Grant Sherfield, So., G, Nevada

Sixth Man of the Year: Alphonso Anderson, Sr., F, Utah State

Coach of the Year: Brian Dutcher, San Diego State

Load comments