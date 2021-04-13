The Rocky Mountain Showdown will survive, but with caveats. It will no longer be in Denver, won't be an annual event and will resume after a four-year hiatus.
Colorado and Colorado State on Tuesday announced six more games in the series that will be played between 2030 and 2038. This is in addition to games already scheduled in 2023 and 2024.
The series, a longtime staple on the state’s football calendar and hosted by the Denver Broncos, was in danger of being discontinued after an 11-game contract wasn't renewed.
The deal renews the rivalry after a pause from 2025-2029 and calls for games in a format that includes contests in back-to-back years (2029-2030, 2033-2034 and 2037-2038) with two-year gaps in-between.
Instead of the Denver, the games will move on campus. The Buffaloes and Rams will play in Boulder in 2023, 2030, 2033 and 2037. Games in Fort Collins will be held in 2024, 2029, 2034 and 2038.
Colorado leads the series 67-22-2 and has won the past five.
“This has been a great series for the state, and we wanted to be sure we had games locked in moving forward,” CU athletic director Rick George said in a statement. “The two-on, two-off format we’ve adopted provides both schools some flexibility to schedule other non-conference opponents in other parts of the country, which play a role in several factors, including alumni engagement and recruiting.”
Colorado also has a 2022 trip to Air Force among its future games. The Falcons and Rams play annually as division foes in the Mountain West.
FUTURE ROCKY MOUNTAIN SHOWDOWN DATES
Sept. 16, 2023 Boulder (Folsom Field)
Sept. 14, 2024 Fort Collins (Canvas Stadium)
Sept. 15, 2029 Fort Collins (Canvas Stadium)
Sept. 14, 2030 Boulder (Folsom Field)
Sept. 17, 2033 Boulder (Folsom Field)
Sept. 16, 2034 Fort Collins (Canvas Stadium)
Sept. 19, 2037 Boulder (Folsom Field)
Sept. 11, 2038 Fort Collins Canvas Stadium)