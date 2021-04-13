While Colorado players stand on the bench and salute their fans in the stands of Mile High Stadium, Colorado State wide receiver Darran Hall, third from left, sits on the bench after Colorado State's 42-14 loss to its in-state rival in the Rocky Mountain Showdown in Denver's Mile High Stadium late on Saturday, Sept. 5, 1998. the Colorado players are, from left, Damion Barton, Ryan Chiaverini, Sean Jame and Ben Kelly. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)