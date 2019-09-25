Players and coaches of the Colorado College women’s volleyball team aren’t shy about what they truly want this year.
That is, of course, a national title.
“We have that goal of going all the way this year,” junior setter Isabelle Aragon-Menzel said. “And I think it’s definitely a reality and we’re doing every small step in between to get there.”
So far, the Tigers have proven they’re a tough opponent to take down, evident by only two losses.
And for much of the season, they’ve played without senior middle hitter Marguerite Spaethling, a second-team All-American and Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year who suffered a finger injury in the final minutes of the last preseason practice. She’s expected to be back in the lineup in about a week.
Despite the adversity, the Tigers (13-2) are excelling.
They entered the season ranked seventh in the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Division III Preseason Coaches’ Poll. The CC athletics department noted a fun fact in announcing this news: It’s a “position that has produced the second-most champions (four) since the AVCA first released its preseason rankings in 1992. Only the No. 5 spot, with four champions, has produced more.”
Defending national champion Emory University landed the poll’s top spot.
A D-III title would be a first for the Tigers, who, at one point last season, were ranked No. 1 in the country before finishing fourth.
“A lot of people expect us to be good but not as good as we are,” said sophomore outside hitter Isabella Vasquez, a 2018 Palmer graduate. “And that can be said for the team ranked 25th, that they can be so much better than you could ever think. I try not to let it get into my head. I just kind of control what we can.”
The Tigers also entered the season loaded with talent and depth.
Other standouts include senior setter Lizzy Counts (third-team All-American) and senior outside hitter Haley Harris (first-team SCAC) and senior outside hitter Jordan Mullen, a 2017 All-America honorable mention who was slowed by injuries last season.
CC experienced adversity early on. Two of their players fell ill during the second match of season against Clarkson on Aug. 30, along with not having one of their best players in Spaethling. But they battled and battled, only to lose 18-25, 25-13, 25-16, 27-29, 15-7.
Tigers coach Rick Swan liked his team’s perseverance through it all.
“The kids fought hard,” he said. “They had a couple chances to win and never gave up. I think it showed what this team has and what they’re capable of doing, even when they were not at their best. It’s pretty exciting to see them fight through that.”