Sacrifice is a reoccurring theme in Lauren Milliet’s soccer story, and the Colorado College senior hopes it returns in the early stages of her professional chapter.
After starting all 77 matches she appeared in for the Tigers — missing just one game over four years due to injury — and earning two first-team all-Mountain West honors, the midfielder was drafted in the second round of the National Women’s Soccer League College Draft by North Carolina Courage in early January.
She plans to finish her fifth-block class — introduction to postcolonialism — in February before heading to training camp with last year’s NWSL Shield (regular season) and NWSL Championship (playoffs) winners where she’ll also finish her English degree remotely.
“It’s going to be a lot,” she said Friday.
Should she make the team, that likely means missing graduation and all the other fun that comes with being a graduating senior.
“I’ve definitely thought about that,” Milliet said.
“I think I definitely have some feelings of sadness but I think it’s like me embarking on this new journey has kind of masked all of those feelings.”
While most athletes have given up late nights for early morning practices or skipped fast food for cleaner eating, Milliet’s sacrifices are different.
Growing up in Durango, she routinely traveled three-plus hours to play and train with her club team, Rio Rapids, in Albuquerque, N.M.
With New Mexico playing its girls’ high school soccer season in the fall and Colorado in the spring, Milliet managed club and high school seasons at the same time. In the fall, she’d serve as a guest player.
“I didn’t get a lot of like the homecomings and stuff like that,” she said. “I feel like it’s kinda a similar experience.”
Milliet, citing a desire to stay close enough so family could watch her play while seeking enough distance to do her own thing, found a fit in Colorado Springs. She said there was a connection with Tiger coach Geoff Bennett and staff that went deeper than soccer.
Bennett knew almost immediately that the speedy attacking midfielder fit what he was looking for while recruiting.
“We obviously loved her as a player from the moment we saw her due to the same attributes that North Carolina loved about her: She’s a tireless worker, she covers a lot of ground, she’s busy, she likes to get forward,” Bennett said.
“She fit exactly what we’re looking for and honestly came in from Day 1 and made an impact from the start.”
Day 1 is hardly an exaggeration. In her first collegiate game, Milliet scored the 71st-minute game-winner in a 1-0 result over Northern Colorado. She finished her freshman season with four goals and 10 points — both second on the team — and matched her four-goal output as a sophomore.
“I wouldn’t say I was like a standout in any case,” she said of her first two years.
Her junior year, she gave up more to put herself in a position to play professionally.
“I think as she got older and more mature she understood what it would take to get to the next level a little bit: taking care of her body a little bit more, getting into the weight room a little bit more, working on her fitness a lot more,” Bennett said. “All of those types of things that led to her becoming the player that can run for 90-plus minutes, cover a ton of ground and be unbelievably good box-to-box.”
She played all 90 minutes in 17 of the team’s 19 games as a junior, recording a team-best seven goals and eight assists.
“She had an unbelievably productive junior year,” Bennett said. “She scored more goals, had more assists, but it’s more than just points. It was more how she saw the game, how she developed from a speed of play standpoint, just tactical awareness.”
That carried into a six-goal, five-assist campaign as a senior. She was named to the conference’s first team a second straight season and added second-team all-Pacific Region honors.
The high point, however, was winning the Colorado Cup, a competition between the state’s six Division I women’s soccer programs, as a senior.
Milliet secured the program’s first Colorado Cup with a 20th-minute strike against Air Force in the regular-season finale, closing her Stewart Field chapter the same way it started: recording the winner in a 1-0 victory.
“Obviously individual accomplishments are great, but I think this year, winning the Colorado Cup, was incredible,” Milliet said.
After the season ended in the conference tournament, Milliet took a short break before turning the page. She wasn’t sure whether her best opportunity would come in the top domestic league or if she would head overseas.
A call from Bennett, while Milliet was skiing, helped provide some direction.
“My coach called and was like ‘Hey, you should look at flights for the draft,’” she recalled.
“Originally, I wasn’t planning on going because the prospect of me getting drafted was very slim or I was going to get drafted towards the end.”
She did just that and navigated unfamiliar Chicago by herself in what was “the craziest day of my whole life,” before being selected with the 14th overall pick.
When she gets to camp with the Courage, Milliet will play alongside the likes of Heather O’Reilly, Samantha Mewis and Crystal Dunn — current or former members of the United States Women’s National Team.
“I’m going to put in some many situations I’ve never been put in before,” she said.
“I’m pumped about going to the Courage.”
It turns out one more sacrifice wasn’t a big ask in exchange for living a childhood dream.
“I feel like I won’t regret doing this to stay on campus and do the senior things,” Milliet said. “For me, this is an opportunity I’ve been chasing forever.”