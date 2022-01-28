Despite being outshot by Omaha, Colorado College was able to make more of its chances to secure a 4-1 win on Friday at Ed Robson Arena.
Brett Chorske scored first for the Tigers on a power-play to give them a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission.
Tommy Middleton gave CC a 2-0 lead in the second, and Brian Hawkinson and Bryan Yoon each scored in the third on either side of Omaha’s lone goal.
Matt Millar scored on a power play for the Mavericks with 6:53 gone by in the third frame.
Omaha held a 32-20 shots advantage over CC.
This is the second time this season CC has upset No. 16 Omaha. The Tigers recorded a 4-0 win on Dec. 4 to split the first series with the Mavericks.
CC will have a chance to sweep on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Ed Robson Arena.