Colorado College players take to the ice before the start of the men’s ice hockey game as the CC Tigers take on the University of Denver Pioneers at Ed Robson Arena on the campus of Colorado College in Colorado Springs Colo., on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Chancey Bush /The Gazette)

 Chancey Bush, The Gazette

Despite being outshot by Omaha, Colorado College was able to make more of its chances to secure a 4-1 win on Friday at Ed Robson Arena.

Brett Chorske scored first for the Tigers on a power-play to give them a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

Tommy Middleton gave CC a 2-0 lead in the second, and Brian Hawkinson and Bryan Yoon each scored in the third on either side of Omaha’s lone goal.

Matt Millar scored on a power play for the Mavericks with 6:53 gone by in the third frame.

Omaha held a 32-20 shots advantage over CC.

This is the second time this season CC has upset No. 16 Omaha. The Tigers recorded a 4-0 win on Dec. 4 to split the first series with the Mavericks.

CC will have a chance to sweep on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Ed Robson Arena.

