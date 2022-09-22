021922-sw-cchockey 07.jpg

Colorado College sophomore forward Hunter McKown (41) drives the puck towards the goal during the third period as the Colorado College Tigers men’s ice hockey team take on the Miami University Redhawks at Ed Robson Arena on the campus of CC in Colorado Springs on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The CC Tigers won the game in overtime by a score of 4-3. (Chancey Bush /The Gazette)

With just over a week until Colorado College’s first exhibition game, the Tigers will hope to defy the odds in the 2022-23 season.

Coaches from the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) picked Colorado College to finish sixth in the conference Wednesday.

Denver, the defending NCAA champion, is the preseason favorite, receiving 180 total points and 19 of the 23 possible first-place votes. North Dakota received the outstanding four votes and tallied 160 points to place second.

Also in front of CC are Minnesota Duluth (136), St. Cloud State (115) and Western Michigan (86). The Tigers then come in at sixth, ahead of Omaha (59) and Miami (28).

Colorado College finished seventh in the league a year ago with a 6-17-1 conference record, beating out last place Miami. The Tigers were 9-24-3 overall.

CC will play an exhibition against Air Force on Oct. 1. A week later, the Tigers will open the regular season with a home series against Alaska-Anchorage.

