After Colorado College took two steps forward on its opening weekend, the Tigers took one backward last week.
They dropped two games on the road against St. Lawrence, falling 5-1 and 4-1 on Friday and Saturday, respectively. The losses came after CC swept Alaska Anchorage on Oct. 7 and 8.
Still on the road, Colorado College (2-2) looks to get back on track against Arizona State with a series that begins Friday.
“Ultimately, it’s about sticking to what we do for 60 minutes,” junior forward Logan Will said. “They were the better team at doing that last week. The focus this week has been on how we stay intentional and focused on the details.”
The Tigers struggled with special teams against SLU after putting together a strong power play against UAA.
They went 1-for-8 on the power play in the St. Lawrence series after scoring five power play goals on nine chances in the UAA games.
“You go into that weekend thinking this is one of our strengths,” CC coach Kristofer Mayotte said. “You’ve built that belief, and then the power play was struggling. Then you see a bench kind of looking around saying, ‘Now what, where do we get it?’ That’s part of the growth process of how you win.”
It wasn’t just special teams that went wrong, though. Mayotte said toughness and defensive lapses were also key issues in the losses.
That said, the coach isn’t getting too hung up on the sweep.
It’s early in the season, and Mayotte believes the back-to-back losses will be a growing experience for his young team.
“You hate to do it by getting swept on the road, but if you use it the right way, we’ll be a better team for it,” Mayotte said. “I think, so far this week, it’s allowed us to look at the little things that end up being big things.”
Details and doing “the little things right” have been two primary focuses for the Tigers since returning from New York. They know they will have to execute in both of those areas to have a successful weekend in Arizona.
The Sun Devils enter 2-4 but are much better than their record indicates. Two of their losses came against No. 10 Minnesota Duluth and one came to Bemidji State, which is receiving votes in the latest USCHO poll.
ASU beat Bemidji State once and defeated Colgate last weekend for its two wins.
The Sun Devils, only in their eighth year of NCAA Division I hockey, have steadily improved during their program’s history. Mayotte cited ASU’s dangerous offense as an area the Tigers will need to neutralize.
“Their speed has improved and their skill has improved even more,” Mayotte said. “They play their system well, and I think they put themselves in opportunities to transition on you.”
While CC’s Ed Robson Arena opened last year, ASU’s Mullett Arena is even newer. The Sun Devils played their first games at the brand-new facility last week, splitting a series with Colgate.
Mayotte believes it will be an energetic atmosphere.
“It looked great on film — the student section looked good; the support looked good,” Mayotte said. “We’re excited to get there.”
The series in Tempe begins at 8 p.m. Friday.