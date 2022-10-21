_MER6484.jpg

Colorado College fell on the road Friday, losing 5-3 to Arizona State.

The Tigers got on the board first when Nicklas Andrews scored five minutes into the game. But ASU scored the next three goals, leading 3-1 after the first period.

ASU scored its third unanswered goal to start the second period before Tyler Coffey scored on a power play, making it 4-2.

Patrick Cozzi scored in the third period to make it a one-goal game. But the Sun Devils answered with a goal of their own to put the game away.

The loss is Colorado College’s third in a row. The Tigers (2-3-0) will go for redemption against the Sun Devils Saturday with puck drop slated for 8 p.m.

