Colorado College fell on the road Friday, losing 5-3 to Arizona State.
The Tigers got on the board first when Nicklas Andrews scored five minutes into the game. But ASU scored the next three goals, leading 3-1 after the first period.
ASU scored its third unanswered goal to start the second period before Tyler Coffey scored on a power play, making it 4-2.
Patrick Cozzi scored in the third period to make it a one-goal game. But the Sun Devils answered with a goal of their own to put the game away.
The loss is Colorado College’s third in a row. The Tigers (2-3-0) will go for redemption against the Sun Devils Saturday with puck drop slated for 8 p.m.