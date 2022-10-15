Colorado College lost game two of its road series against St. Lawrence Saturday, 5-1.
For the second game in a row, the Tigers got down early as the Saints scored a shorthanded goal late in the first period to go up 1-0.
CC responded well at the beginning of the second period, though, as freshman Ryan Beck scored his first career goal. But St. Lawrence scored two goals to end the second period, giving the Saints a 3-1 lead after two.
The Saints only added an insurance goal in the third period to walk away with their four-goal victory.
Freshman goaltender Kaidan Mbereko earned his first loss, allowing four goals while recording 32 saves. Emil Zetterquist of SLU made 25 saves and allowed one goal to get the win.
Both teams went 0-for-3 on the power play, but St. Lawrence outshot Colorado College 36-26.
Now 2-2, CC will look to get above .500 next week when the Tigers battle Arizona State on the road. Game one of that series will begin at 8 p.m. Friday.