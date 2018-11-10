No. 1 Minnesota-Duluth came out even stronger and beat Colorado College even more emphatically, 5-1 on Saturday night for the series sweep. The visiting Tigers were outshot 38-16 as they dropped their fourth game in a row.
“Just didn’t see this one coming at all. We’ve played really good on Saturdays,” coach Mike Haviland told KRDO after the game. “They were outworking us and outskating us right at the start.
“We were half a step behind the whole entire night.”
Nick Swaney scored twice and Riley Tufte added a goal and two assists.
Trey Bradley set up Nick Halloran with a cross-ice pass on the power play to make it 3-1 and give the Tigers (4-5-1, 0-4-0) a spark.
But that’s all it turned out to be.
Alex Leclerc (27 saves) absorbed the loss.
Alec Calvaruso took over in net for Colorado College for the third period, stopping all six shots he faced.
The Tigers will host Miami University next weekend.
KATE SHEFTE, THE GAZETTE