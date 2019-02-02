On Friday night, Colorado College humbled the No. 3 team in the country. On Saturday, Minnesota Duluth returned the favor.
The Bulldogs reminded CC how deadly they could be, scoring three times in four minutes en route to a 6-0 win. The Tigers saw their four-game point streak (3-0-1) come to an end.
The Bulldogs held the Tigers’ good scoring chances to a minimum after the first period, and they never solved Hunter Shepard, who finished with 23 saves.
CC inspired hope of a sweep of the defending national champions in the scoreless first period. The Tigers rode two power plays to a 13-6 shot advantage.
There was a shoving match that sent five players to the box at once. That was the last time the fans were in the game.
“We got caught standing around, watching them again,” coach Mike Haviland said. “I wish we had more of a bite, and pushback.”
The Bulldogs owned the second period, and in a silky 3:57 span, they put the game away.
Minnesota Duluth (17-7-2, 10-5-1 National Collegiate Hockey Conference) went high repeatedly on Alex Leclerc (33 saves) and took a commanding lead.
First Dylan Samberg sliced through traffic from the point on UMD’s first power play of the game, then Koby Bender ducked his slipping defender and got off a lightning-quick shot off the rush. Peter Krieger put a pass from Scott Perunovich into the roof, prompting Haviland to call his time out.
The scoring onslaught stopped, but the Tigers were outshot 16-3 in the period. The bounces that were there for them Friday dried up.
“Shepard stood on his head, I thought,” Trevor Gooch said. “We had a lot of tips in front.”
Jackson Cates’ goal 4:19 into the third period snuffed out any comeback thoughts. Colorado College (11-13-3, 5-8-2 NCHC) squandered a chance to get to .500 for the first time since Dec. 7.
Grant Cruikshank took a five-minute spearing major with a little over a minute to play that bloated the final score. Bender and Mikey Anderson tacked on two power-play goals.
“I’m disappointed at the end. We can’t do that,” Haviland said. “We have to play out the full 60 minutes.
“Regroup and figure it out for Monday. Move on.”