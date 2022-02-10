There are eight games left on Colorado College’s schedule before the NCHA playoffs begin in March. With so little time left to work with, a coach wants to see one thing from his squad, according to coach Kris Mayotte: consistency.
And unfortunately for the Tigers, they don’t have that.
“In the beginning of the year you are building an identity and making sure everyone is on the same page,” he said. “The second half is about finding consistency, and we haven’t had that. In the playoffs you have to know who you are. We want to find that consistency so we can be successful.”
Last weekend’s series against No. 5 Western Michigan was proof of that.
On Friday the Tigers lost 8-2 after giving up five power-play goals and being outshot 50-21.
On Saturday an entirely different team seemed to show up. The Tigers still lost, 5-4, but it was a game that could have gone either way, rather than one where the outcome was decided early.
This weekend, CC hits the road for its second series against No. 12 North Dakota. The Tigers were swept (5-2 and 4-1) in the first meetings on Dec. 10 and 11.
“They don’t give up much, they don’t give up a ton of chances,” Mayotte said of the Fighting Hawks. It’s tough to get to the net against them, so we have to bring intensity and find a way to do that.”
North Dakota (15-11-1, 10-5-1) is coming off a split with Omaha.
With the postseason quickly approaching, Mayotte hopes the Tigers can use the series against North Dakota and the six remaining games after that to establish the consistency they’ve lacked so far this season. That, he says, starts with knowing their identity.
“We can’t think we are something we are not,” he said.
Colorado College, he says, is a team that needs to be defense-first, with an emphasis on taking care of the puck and establishing a forecheck.
“We have to have intensity and an attention to detail,” he said. “If you don’t, a lot of teams will put you on your heels.”
Back to help the Tigers is sophomore forward Tyler Coffey, who has been out with an injury since Dec. 28. In 21 games this season, Coffey has 10 points on seven goals and three assists.
The Tigers (7-16-3, 4-11-1) begin their two-game series at North Dakota on Friday at 6 p.m. Game two starts Saturday at 5 p.m.