The Colorado College Tigers didn’t let an early deficit sink them, as they defeated Air Force 5-1 in an exhibition Saturday at Cadet Ice Arena.
Air Force dominated possession early. The Falcons went on a stretch in the first period where they controlled the puck for so long they fired six shots in a row.
Eventually, they capitalized when Luke Rowe scored with four minutes left in the first.
“We had some looks, we had guys around the net, so we were excited about that,” said Air Force associate coach Joe Doyle, who filled in for ill head coach Frank Serratore.
Although Air Force fired 12 shots on goal in the first period, Colorado College goaltender Matt Vernon allowed just the one goal to Rowe in the first period and halted two Air Force power plays.
Vernon kept his team in the game, and the offense eventually responded.
The Tigers scored two goals in the second period to take their first lead of the game. Junior Matthew Gleason scored the first goal, while freshman Noah Serdachny had the second.
“I was really happy with our response,” Colorado College coach Kristofer Mayotte said. “Our power play was good, our penalty kill was good, our goalies were really good.”
Throughout the game, penalties gave Air Force opportunities to claw back. Colorado College committed seven penalties, handing the Falcons plenty of man advantages.
But the Falcons never took advantage. Colorado College held Air Force to 0-for-7 on power plays.
Doyle applauded Air Force’s first power play, as the Falcons logged several shots on goal.
But he said the following six were more stagnant.
“We got kind of tentative,” Doyle said. “Overpassing it, not taking it to the net.”
On CC’s end, Mayotte said Vernon and freshman goaltender Kaidan Mbereko were crucial to the penalty kill, as well as a strong defensive effort.
“We played with energy,” Mayotte said. “We played to kill the penalty and put pressure on the power play, not just stand back and be a shooting range.”
The Tigers used the momentum from their penalty kills to score three goals in the third period and put the game out of reach. Gleason and freshman Ryan Beck scored the first two, while Tyler Coffey notched his on an open net for CC’s fifth unanswered goal.
In addition to Serdachny and Beck’s goals, freshman Noah Laba had two assists.
The effort from CC’s eight freshmen impressed Mayotte.
“You see why we’re excited about the class,” Mayotte said. “When stuff gets crazy and hockey happens, they know how to play it.”
Though Air Force lost, Doyle saw the contest — which doesn’t count for either team’s official record — as beneficial for his team’s growth.
The Falcons played in 5-on-3 situations, 5-on-4 power plays, penalty kills and with an empty net late in the third period.
“We saw almost every situation we could’ve asked for,” Doyle said. “We certainly have to clean things up in all three zones, but there’s a group in there that will work to get better.”
Mayotte, entering his second year at Colorado College, said Saturday’s exhibition felt like a regular-season game. The coach praised his team’s energy, which allowed them to score five unanswered goals.
“Our power play was good, our penalty kill was good, our goalies were really good,” Mayotte said. “We really just wanted to see where we were so that we could be better for next weekend.”
Air Force and Colorado College open their regular seasons Friday.
The Falcons host Maine on Friday for the first day of the Ice Breaker Challenge before battling No. 9 Notre Dame Saturday. The Tigers will host Alaska-Anchorage Friday for the first of a two-game series.