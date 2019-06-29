Colorado College's final scheduled Edward J. Robson Arena open house and presentation were Saturday at the Cornerstone Arts Center. The meeting served to highlight the changes made to the plan for CC's new on-campus hockey arena based on public input. This time, questions from attendees did not follow.
Of note:
- Arena seating is listed as 3,376, less than half that of The Broadmoor World Arena, where the Tigers currently play.
- As expected, the minds behind Robson Arena are looking to the future with the displaced Wooglin's Deli in mind. The current renderings have retail space with outdoor seating for the popular restaurant and potentially another cafe next door. According to distributed materials from the meeting, "the college is in discussions" with the deli ownership.
- The adjoining two-story parking garage, which was added after the initial plans, will house more than 300 cars.
- The arena was shifted to the north side of the block between Tejon and Nevada Streets and Dale and Cache la Poudre. This leaves no space for the proposed, eventual construction of a new natatorium, which is now set for the site of the current Schlessman Natatorium.
- There's plans for a facade that includes more brick and natural materials to help the building better blend into the surrounding area. The service entrance has been shifted to Dale Street with a barrier between it and the street.
- The development application is set to be submitted to the city by the end of July. Demolition is already underway, groundbreaking is anticipated in early 2020 and the opening set for 2021.