Colorado College athletic director Ken Ralph addresses a number of issues that have come up as Tigers fans vocalize their opinions on the new arena.
Tigers not planning on big ticket price hikes
Colorado College athletic director Ken Ralph has read comments on Facebook that say the Tigers will, using his words, “double the price” of tickets to hockey games.
“That’s absolutely not going to happen,” Ralph said. “We want games to be affordable for families. I want little kids in this town wanting to be a CC Tiger. I want them to dream of being on that ice someday. You have to make it affordable to make that happen. We want our games to be good value.”
Ralph said an operations budget study for the new Robson Arena, capacity 3,000, was made using “current” season-ticket prices.
“And it works,” he said.
Upgraded fan experience
Ralph described CC’s plans for an upgraded fan experience at Robson Arena.
“You have to have high capacity Wi-Fi,” he said. “People want to use their social media accounts, and we have to have the bandwidth to be able to support that. That’s really becoming standard, and something we’re going to really focus on. Fans want to download a one-minute video, and share with the people who are following them on social media.”
Colorado College arena plans alarm some Old North End residents worried about parking, traffic on side streets
CC, Ralph said, also plans to install a series of video boards that will use touch screens to allow fans to interact with the school’s sports hall of fame and also see highlights and photos of past games.
He also hopes to provide a sponsor zone where fans can download coupons for, say, pizza.
And lastly, CC plans to interact with ride-share programs like Uber and Lyft, creating incentives and coupons for fans to be dropped off at the new arena.
No concerts planned for new arena
Ralph said CC is not planning to present concerts at the new arena, out of consideration for the college’s neighbors and The Broadmoor World Arena.
“We want to be respectful of our surrounding community,” he said. “And we don’t want to be a direct competitor to World Arena. We want World Arena to thrive.”