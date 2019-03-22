At the annual NCHC Awards Celebration in St. Paul, Colorado College hockey co-captain Mason Bergh won the Senior Scholar-Athlete Award, given to “the fourth-year player who best combines their work on the ice and in the classroom.”

Bergh is an economics major with a 3.83 grade-point average. Berg and the Tigers play top-ranked St. Cloud State at 3:08 p.m. Friday in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff semifinals.

Colorado College hockey will try to be a quick study at Frozen Faceoff

The other nominees were Omaha forward Fredrik Olofsson and St. Cloud State defenseman Jimmy Schuldt.

In Buffalo at Atlantic Hockey’s Tournament Championship Weekend Kick-Off reception, Air Force’s Billy Christopoulos was named the Goaltending Champion for the second straight season.

He finishes his career with a 2.29 goals-against average and .913 save percentage, and a 42-35-11 record with eight shutouts.

He stopped 2,123 shots in 87 starts.

