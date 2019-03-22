At the annual NCHC Awards Celebration in St. Paul, Colorado College hockey co-captain Mason Bergh won the Senior Scholar-Athlete Award, given to “the fourth-year player who best combines their work on the ice and in the classroom.”
Bergh is an economics major with a 3.83 grade-point average. Berg and the Tigers play top-ranked St. Cloud State at 3:08 p.m. Friday in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff semifinals.
The other nominees were Omaha forward Fredrik Olofsson and St. Cloud State defenseman Jimmy Schuldt.
In Buffalo at Atlantic Hockey’s Tournament Championship Weekend Kick-Off reception, Air Force’s Billy Christopoulos was named the Goaltending Champion for the second straight season.
He finishes his career with a 2.29 goals-against average and .913 save percentage, and a 42-35-11 record with eight shutouts.
He stopped 2,123 shots in 87 starts.